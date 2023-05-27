LA Galaxy vs Charlotte: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and Charlotte, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the Los Angeles Galaxy play Charlotte FC on Saturday as they will be looking to move off the bottom of the Major League Soccer Western Conference.

The visitors are now midtable in the Eastern Conference after having just been eliminated from the US Open Cup midweek.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

LA Galaxy have had a difficult start to the season, having won only two of their first 13 games, leaving them bottom of the league. They will take heart, though, from the fact that each of those triumphs came at home, a trend they hope to continue on Sunday.

The LA Galaxy did win in midweek when they met Los Angeles FC in the US Open Cup, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig.

Greg Vanney's men have lost their last two league games and failed to score a goal in each of them, an area in which they must improve. They have only scored 10 goals in the MLS thus far, and this is an issue that they will need to rectify if they are to begin moving up the division.

The visitors will be looking for a quick comeback after being knocked out of the US Open Cup in their most recent match.

Charlotte FC was defeated by Birmingham Legion FC, playing with 10 men for the duration of the second half after Adilson Malanda was sent off.

This stretched their losing streak to two games after being defeated in their most recent MLS encounter as well, putting even more pressure on this weekend to restore trust.

Charlotte FC's away record has been inconsistent, with two wins, a draw, and three losses, but they will be hopeful of picking up three points on Saturday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Charlotte kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Charlotte face off on May 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Charlotte online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Jonathan Bond is expected to return between the posts after recovering from his injury.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Jovelic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Charlotte team news

Due to injuries, George Marks, Kerwin Vargas and Guzman Corujo are all out for the foreseeable future.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Lindsey, Malanda, Sobocinski, Byrne; Westwood, Bronico, Cambridge; Swiderski, Copetti, Meram

Position Players Goalkeepers Sisiniega, Kahlina Defenders Sobocinski, Afful, Mora, Lindsey, Malanda, Byrne Midfielders Jozwiak, Westwood, Santos, Jones, Bronico, Hegardt, Scardina, Privett Forwards Swiderski, Copetti, Gaines

Head-to-Head Record

LA Galaxy and Charlotte have only faced each other once before in a game that saw Galaxy edge out the Crowns 1-0.

Useful links