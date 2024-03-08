Galatasaray vs Rizespor: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Rizespor, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday night's Turkish Super Lig action sees league leaders Galatasaray take on seventh-place Caykur Rizespor at the Rams Park.

The hosts will enter this match hoping to open up a much more significant gap at the top of the league, with Fenerbahce breathing down their necks, while the visitors will look to close the distance between themselves and the clubs in the final two European slots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Galatasaray vs Rizespor kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET/9 am PT Venue: Rams Park

The Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Rizespor will be played at the Rams Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT on Friday, March 8, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Galatasaray vs Rizespor online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

With Abdulkerim Bardakci out injured, Davinson Sanchez will start in central defence. Wilfred Zaha and Hakim Ziyech are also reported to be nursing minor knocks.

Serge Aurier is back training with the rest of the first-team squad, but according to head coach Okan Buruk, he needs at least one more week to get match-fit.

After missing two straight games, striker Mauro Icardi returned to the starting line up against Besiktas and is set to lead the attack once again.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Kohn, Nelsson, Sanchez, Yilmaz; Torreira, Demirbay; Akturkoglu, Mertens, Tete; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Güvenç, Yilmaz Defenders: Sánchez, Aurier, Nelsson, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Ndombélé, Torreira, Tetê, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Köhn, Aydın, Akman Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Vinícius, Yılmaz, Demiroğlu

Rizespor team news

Rizespor remain without the services of midfielder Okechukwu Azubuike, who continues to recover from an ACL injury and Benhur Keser, who is nursing a hamstring issue.

Martin Minchev is expected to lead the attack once again, while former Newcastle United playmaker Jonjo Shelvey is expected to retain his spot in midfield after a fine performance last time out alongside Ibrahim Olawoyin.

Caykur Rizespor possible XI: Akkan; Sahin, Mocsi, Topcu, Hojer; Shelvey, Olawoyin; David, Varesanovic, Zeqiri; Minchev

Position Players Goalkeepers: Akkan, Çetin, Yurdakul Defenders: Mocsi, Topçu, Alikulov, Højer, Pehlivan, Korkmaz, Yasar, Sahin, Simsek Midfielders: Shelvey, Varešanović, Miya, Akintola, Sauer, Olawoyin, Zeqiri, Azubuike, Sarıkaya, Keser, Pala, Laine, Usta, Aslankaya, Durmus Forwards: Gaich, Minchev, Faye, Diouf, Tecimer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 08/03/24 Galatasaray 0-0 Çaykur Rizespor Trendyol Süper Lig 28/10/23 Çaykur Rizespor 0-0 Galatasaray Trendyol Süper Lig 27/02/22 Galatasaray 4-2 Çaykur Rizespor Trendyol Süper Lig 03/10/21 Çaykur Rizespor 2-3 Galatasaray Trendyol Süper Lig 19/03/21 Galatasaray 3-4 Çaykur Rizespor Trendyol Süper Lig 28/11/20 Çaykur Rizespor 0-4 Galatasaray Trendyol Süper Lig

Useful links