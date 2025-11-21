How to watch Galatasaray vs Gençlerbirliğ Turkish Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In the 13th week of the Super League, leaders Galatasaray will host Gençlerbirliği at home after the international break. The yellow-and-red team, who suffered their first defeat of the season away to Kocaelispor, are looking to secure three points from this match to boost morale and prepare strongly for their Champions League match midweek.

Galatasaray, who failed to score in their last two league matches, were unable to find the net in back-to-back games for the first time under manager Okan Buruk. The team's 19-match unbeaten streak in the league also came to an end with the defeat to Kocaelispor, and they are aiming to get back on track against Gençlerbirliği.

On the Gençlerbirliği side, head coach Volkan Demirel stated that earning points against strong opponents would be very valuable for both the team's confidence and morale. The Ankara-based team wants to replicate its improved recent form in Istanbul.

The Trendyol Super Lig Week 13 clash will take place on the evening of Saturday, 22 November 2025. The Galatasaray vs Gençlerbirliği match, to be played at RAMS Park, will be broadcast live on beIN Sports Connect in the USA.

Galatasaray vs Gençlerbirliği kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Rams Global Stadyumu

Team news and line-ups

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray has six players unavailable for the Gençlerbirliği match. Victor Osimhen, Yunus Akgün, Kaan Ayhan and Berkan Kutlu will not be able to play due to injuries. Eren Elmalı and Metehan Baltacı will not be included in the squad due to betting investigations.

Ilkay Gündoğan, who has been out of action for about a month, is ready to play. The experienced midfielder, who last played in the league in the 9th week against Başakşehir, missed the Göztepe, Trabzonspor and Kocaelispor matches due to injury.

It is expected that İlkay will return to the pitch if Okan Buruk decides to include him. Lucas Torreira, meanwhile, is on the verge of suspension due to yellow cards. The Uruguayan midfielder will be unable to play in the Fenerbahçe derby in the 14th week if he receives a card in this match.

Gençlerbirliği team news

Gençlerbirliği's Etebo, Abdullah Şahindere, Emirhan Ünal, Kyabou and Gökhan Akkan will not be able to play in the Galatasaray match due to injuries. M'Baye Niang, Oğulcan Ülgün and Samed Onur are also on the verge of suspension for the Ankara team.

Head coach Volkan Demirel emphasised that they will be playing against a strong opponent and said he was pleased with his players' development in recent weeks. Demirel stated that they improved physically during the Antalya training camp and commented, "I have a team that believes in me and tries to implement what I say. Even one point against Galatasaray would be a morale boost."

Form

Galatasaray failed to score in their last two league matches, securing one draw and one defeat. Having started the season with seven wins out of seven, the Yellow-Reds have now recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. Gençlerbirliği, meanwhile, has shown signs of improvement in their play since Volkan Demirel took charge, putting up a resilient performance in their recent matches.

Head-to-Head Matches

The two teams have faced each other numerous times in the Super League in recent years. Galatasaray won three of their last five official matches against the Ankara side, drawing one and losing one.

Points Standings

Galatasaray sits atop the table, while Gençlerbirliği seeks crucial points to move away from the lower ranks. With 29 points after 12 weeks, Galatasaray competes for the championship at the top of the league, while Gençlerbirliği, with 11 points, aims to change its fate in the lower ranks.

This article has been translated. It was originally written for GOAL Turkey by Turkish Super Lig correspondent İdil Erin Tetik

