No Fulhamerica resurrection! Cottagers reject chance to sign USMNT & Leeds' Brenden Aaronson amid Bundesliga interest

Fulham have seemingly decided to go against their own recent history by turning down the opportunity to sign a US international in Brenden Aaronson.

Fulham have rich history of American stars

Release clause allows loan move on full salary

Aaronson now destined for Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? After relegation with Leeds United, USMNT international Brenden Aaronson is available on loan to a club willing to pay his salary. Fulham, who have a rich history of signing American players, were reportedly weighing up triggering the clause but have now decided to move on to other targets.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson's future now seems set to be in Germany, where Champions League football may be on offer with last season's surprise package Union Berlin, according to The Telegraph.

DID YOU KNOW?: Fulham currently have two Americans in their ranks in Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. The pair are the latest in a line of Stateside recruits that have starred for the west Londoners including Brian McBride, Carlos Bocanegra and Clint Dempsey.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRENDEN AARONSON? Aaronson helped his country to win a feisty CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico last month but was omitted from the squad for the Gold Cup.