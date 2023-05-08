Fulham vs Leicester: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Fulham against Leicester in the Premier League in the US as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will take on a struggling Leicester in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Monday. While the hosts are comfortably mid-table in the tenth position, the threat of relegation looms over the visitors.

Leicester City have 30 points from 34 matches and find themselves in 16th place on the standings. They are involved in a fierce battle for Premier League survival, as just a point separates four of the bottom five clubs. The Foxes have only managed one victory in 13 matches and will be desperate to put together wins to avoid the dreaded drop.

Fulham are neither involved in the race for the top four nor battling it out at the bottom of the standings, but they have lost three league games in a row, They will want to end the season on a positive note and get back to winning ways.

Fulham vs Leicester kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Leicester May 8, 2023 Kick-off: 10am EDT Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League game between Fulham and Leicester is scheduled for Monday, May 8 2023, at Craven Cottage.

It will kick off at 10am EDT in the US.

How to watch Fulham vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network Sling TV, fubo

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. Fans also have the option of tuning into USA Network or fubo.

Team news

Fulham team news & squad

Fulham will once again be without Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira as the duo picked up injuries that have ruled them out for the remainder of the season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will not be available for selection as he continues to serve his eight-game ban, alongside Layvin Kurzawa, who is yet to recover from his knee injury.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Vinicius, Solomon

Position Players Goalkeepers Leno, Rodak Defenders Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Midfielders Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Solomon, Wilson Forwards Reid, Vinicius, James

Leicester team news & squad

Jonny Evans had missed the game against Everton due to illness but the experienced defender is back in the squad and available for selection against Fulham. Ricardo Pereira, who was injured, has also recovered in time to return to the squad and play a part on Monday.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who sustained an adductor muscle tear, along with Jannik Vestergaard, Andros Townsend and James Justin, are also out due to injuries.

Leicester possible XI: Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison; Tete, Daka, Barnes

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, Iversen, Smithies Defenders Soyuncu, Faes, Amartey, Souttar, Thomas, Kristiansen, Castagne Midfielders Ndidi, Soumare, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison, Tete, Tielemans, Barnes Forwards Daka, Vardy

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition January 2023 Leicester 0-1 Fulham Premier League February 2021 Fulham 0-2 Leicester Premier League November 2020 Leicester 1-2 Fulham Premier League March 2019 Leicester 3-1 Fulham Premier League December 2018 Fulham 1-1 Leicester Premier League

