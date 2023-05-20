Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham are set to take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

The Whites come into this match with back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Southampton respectively. They are currently 10th in the league and will now aim to finish the season with as many points as possible.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace came back strongly from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Bournemouth comfortably last weekend. They are currently 12th in the league with 43 points from 36 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Craven Cottage

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

There are no new injury concerns in the Fulham squad but Marco Silva will continue to miss the services of Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa.

Daniel James, who missed Fulham's last two matches, is also doubtful for Saturday's clash.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, who returned to the squad after serving an eight-match ban last week, will start upfront once again.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak Defenders: Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Midfielders: Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Forwards: Reid, Vinicius, Mitrovic

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have a long injury list. Star attacker Wilfried Zaha picked up a thigh injury against Bournemouth and is expected to remain out of action for the remainder of the season.

Along with Zaha, the club will also miss the services of Nathan Ferguson, Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins through injuries.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth. Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward. Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes, McArthur, Eze Forwards: Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

Out of their last five meetings between the two teams, Crystal Palace have won on three occasions while Fulham have won just once.

Date Match Competition 26/12/2022 Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham Premier League 28/2/2021 Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham Premier League 24/10/2020 Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 2/2/2019 Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham Premier League 11/8/2018 Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League

