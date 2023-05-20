Fulham vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fulham are set to take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Craven Cottage.
The Whites come into this match with back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Southampton respectively. They are currently 10th in the league and will now aim to finish the season with as many points as possible.
Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace came back strongly from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Bournemouth comfortably last weekend. They are currently 12th in the league with 43 points from 36 games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time
|Date:
|May 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET
|Venue:
|Craven Cottage
The game is scheduled for May 20 at Craven Cottage. It will kick off at 10 am ET in the US.
How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams
|Peacock
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.Getty
Team news & squads
Fulham team news
There are no new injury concerns in the Fulham squad but Marco Silva will continue to miss the services of Andreas Pereira, Tim Ream and Layvin Kurzawa.
Daniel James, who missed Fulham's last two matches, is also doubtful for Saturday's clash.
Aleksandar Mitrovic, who returned to the squad after serving an eight-match ban last week, will start upfront once again.
Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Mitrovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Rodak
|Defenders:
|Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Robinson, Tete, Mbabu, Soares
|Forwards:
|Reid, Vinicius, Mitrovic
Crystal Palace team news
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have a long injury list. Star attacker Wilfried Zaha picked up a thigh injury against Bournemouth and is expected to remain out of action for the remainder of the season.
Along with Zaha, the club will also miss the services of Nathan Ferguson, Luka Milivojevic and James Tomkins through injuries.
Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Eze; Olise, Edouard, Ayew.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth.
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward.
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Riedewald, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes, McArthur, Eze
|Forwards:
|Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew
Head-to-Head Record
Out of their last five meetings between the two teams, Crystal Palace have won on three occasions while Fulham have won just once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/12/2022
|Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham
|Premier League
|28/2/2021
|Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham
|Premier League
|24/10/2020
|Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|2/2/2019
|Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham
|Premier League
|11/8/2018
|Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace
|Premier League