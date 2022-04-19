Fulham make Premier League return after sealing promotion as Mitrovic hits 40 goal mark

Fulham are back in the Premier League as they sealed promotion from the Championship on Tuesday.

The Cottagers took down Preston North End 3-0 to earn their spot in England's top-flight while continuing their run towards winning the Championship with four games left to play.

Their promotion owes much to the form of Aleksander Mitrovic, who reached the 40-goal mark for the season with a brace against Preston.

Fulham's impressive season

With the win, Fulham have now secured 86 points after 42 games, sealing promotion while making them the favourites to win the title.

Star striker Mitrovic broke the Championship goal record back in February with his 32nd goal of the campaign, and he's gone on to add more since.

Now, Mitrovic and co will look forward to a return to the Premier League having been relegated last season after an 18th-place finish.

This season marks the second time on the trot that Fulham have bounced right back from relegation, having done the same in 2019-20 after winning the promotion playoffs.

