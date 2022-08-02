Fulham confirm Bernd Leno transfer swoop from Arsenal

The German is braced for a fresh start in the Premier League

Fulham have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal on an initial three-year contract. Leno had long been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer after falling behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order last season.

The Cottagers have been on the lookout for a new top shot-stopper for some time too, having previously been linked with the likes of Alphonse Areola and Neto.

The Premier League newbies have now got a fresh face between the sticks in Leno, who has been capped nine times by Germany at international level. He arrives on a deal until 2025, though Fulham possess the option to extend those terms by a year.

How much have Fulham paid for Leno?

The deal is worth a reported base fee of £3 million that could rise to £8m with incentives.

What has Leno said about his move to Fulham?

"It feels amazing to finally be here," Leno said. "I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team."

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing.”

The club's transfer chief Tony Khan added: "Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham!

"He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to Marco’s squad, who are all excited for the season ahead! Come on Fulham!"

When will Leno make his Fulham debut?

Fulham boss Marco Silva will be hoping that his new signing will be raring to go for their Premier League opener against Wolves at Craven Cottage this Saturday.

He could make his Fulham debut alongside fellow new arrivals Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Kevin Mbabu.