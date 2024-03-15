Frosinone vs Lazio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will be looking to resurrect their Serie A campaign when they take on relegation-threatened Frosinone at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday.

With Maurizio Sarri parting ways with Biancocelesti following a Champions League exit, Giovanni Martusciello began his reign with a 2-1 loss against Udinese.

Fiorentina extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games following a 1-0 defeat at Sassuolo last weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Frosinone vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Benito Stirpe

The Serie A match between Frosinone and Lazio will be played at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Frosinone vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Frosinone team news

The home side's coach Eusebio Di Francesco will be without the likes of Emanuele Valeri, Giuseppe Caso, Abdou Harroui, Kevin Bonifazi, Anthony Oyono, Riccardo Marchizza and Sergio Kalaj through injuries, while Mateus Lusuardi is a doubt on account of a muscle problem.

Michele Cerofolini could be back in goal ahead of Stefano Turati, with Napoli loanee Walid Cheddira continuing to lead the line of attack.

Frosinone possible XI: Cerofolini; Zortea, Okoli, Romagnoli, Valeri; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini; Soule, Cheddira, Ghedjemis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Lusuardi, Lirola Midfielders: Barrenechea, Mazzitelli, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni

Lazio team news

With the Italian Football Federation reducing Matteo Guendouzi's two-match ban following his red card against AC Milan, the midfielder will be available for selection for Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, right-back Adam Marusic completed his one-match ban in the Udinese loss.

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Patric and Nicolo Rovella are doubts on account of a sprained ankle and a groin injury respectively.

Christos Mandas should deputise for Provedel in goal.

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Alberto; F. Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Casale, Romagnoli, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Hysaj Midfielders: Rovella, Cataldi, Guendouzi, Alberto, Vecino, Lazzari, Kamada, A. Anderson, Zaccagni, Fernandes Forwards: Immobile, Castellanos, Gonzalez, F. Anderson, Isaksen, Pedro, Lombardi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Frosinone and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 29, 2023 Lazio 3-1 Frosinone Serie A September 12, 2020 Frosinone 0-1 Lazio Club Friendly February 4, 2019 Frosinone 0-1 Lazio Serie A September 2, 2018 Lazio 1-0 Frosinone Serie A February 21, 2016 Frosinone 0-0 Lazio Serie A

Useful links