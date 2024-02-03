Frosinone vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Frosinone and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stadio Benito Stirpe is all set to stage the Serie A meeting between mid-table side Frosinone and currently third-placed AC Milan on Saturday.

The Rossoneri see themselves eight points adrift of present-day leaders Inter after Stefano Pioli's men failed to pick up all three points in the 2-2 result against Bologna last weekend.

Frosinone come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Verona last time out.

Frosinone vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Stadio Benito Stirpe

The Serie A match between Frosinone and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, February 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Frosinone vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Frosinone team news

Given injuries to the defensive lot of Riccardo Marchizza, Anthony Oyono, Mateus Lusuardi and Kevin Bonifazi, new signing Emanuele Valeri can make his club debut at the back, while Ilario Monterisi is in line for a start after featuring off the bench at Verona.

On loan from Torino, Demba Seck can link up with Juventus-owned Matias Soule in attack.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Romagnoli, Valeri; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Harroui; Soule, Jorge, Seck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Valeri, Lirola Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Harroui, Brescianini, Zortea, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli, Vural, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Bidaoui, Soule, Seck, Ghedjemis, Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni

AC Milan team news

Yacine Adli is expected to start ahead of Ismael Bennacer in midfield despite the latter returning to full training, with Matteo Gabbia eyeing to keep his place at the back.

Salernitana loanee Marco Pellegrino may find a spot on the bench, while the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu are all out injured.

It should be the trio of Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek once again supporting Olivier Giroud in attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Frosinone and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 2, 2023 AC Milan 3-1 Frosinone Serie A May 19, 2019 AC Milan 2-0 Frosinone Serie A December 26, 2018 Frosinone 0-0 AC Milan Serie A May 1, 2016 AC Milan 3-3 Frosinone Serie A December 20, 2015 Frosinone 2-4 AC Milan Serie A

