How to watch the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA game: UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

How to watch the match between UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a fierce showdown in the Gasparilla Bowl, UCF Knights will play host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Raymond James Stadium on December 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

UCF Knights have scored 32.3 points per game and are ranked 33rd in the list while have surrendered 25.4 points per game and are ranked 61 in the list. The home side have won three out of their previous five games and the win against Houston will bolster their chances of winning the encounter.

The Georgia Tech, on the other hand, are 4th in the ACC Standings with 5-3 in the Conference and 6-6 overall. With 31.2 points scored per game and 30.5 points against, the Tech have shown signs of struggle and their defeat against Georgia was an example of that.

UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and Kick-off time

Date: December 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Where to watch UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ?

The Gasparilla Bowl fixture between UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US for $11 a month or $110 per year.

UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Tickets

The tickets for the fixture between UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Jackets will be available on VIVID Seats while alternatively, fans can buy tickets on TicketMaster.

UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Betting Prediction

Favorite UCF Spread -4.5 Favorite Spread Odds -110 Underdog Spread Odds -110 Total 67.5 Over Total Odds -110 Under Total Odds -110 Favourite Moneyline -200 Underdog Moneyline +165

UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets key players

UCF Knights key players

With 227 passing attempts and 2073 passing yards, John Rhys Plumlee will be an influential cog for the UFC Knights. The quarterback also has 8 interceptions and 9 sacks alongside 13 incredible touchdowns.

Jason Johnson has an astounding 102 tackles this term with 58 solo tackles and 44 assist tackles while Walter Yates III is second in the list for the UFC Knights with 46 solo tackles and 32 assisted tackles taking his total tackles to 78.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bulls key players

Haynes King has managed the most passing yards with 2755 yards alongside 26 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and 15 sacks.

has managed the most passing yards with yards alongside touchdowns, interceptions, and sacks. Right back Jamal Haynes has 156 rushing attempts covering 9 yards per rush attempt on average.

has rushing attempts covering yards per rush attempt on average. Kyle Efford has been a brick wall in defense with 72 total tackles- 31 solo and 41 assisted tackles. Efford is followed up by Clayton Powell-Lee and Jaylon King who have 66 and 63 total tackles respectively.

UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bulls recent results

UCF Knights recent results

Date Opposition Result November 25, 2023 Houston (W) 27-13 November 19, 2023 Texas Tech (L) 24-23 November 12, 2023 15 Oklahoma State (W) 45-3 November 5, 2023 Cincinnati (W) 28-26 October 28, 2023 West Virginia (L) 41-28

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' recent results