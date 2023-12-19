How to watch the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA game: UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

In a fierce showdown in the Gasparilla Bowl, UCF Knights will play host to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Raymond James Stadium on December 22, 2023, at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.
UCF Knights have scored 32.3 points per game and are ranked 33rd in the list while have surrendered 25.4 points per game and are ranked 61 in the list. The home side have won three out of their previous five games and the win against Houston will bolster their chances of winning the encounter.
The Georgia Tech, on the other hand, are 4th in the ACC Standings with 5-3 in the Conference and 6-6 overall. With 31.2 points scored per game and 30.5 points against, the Tech have shown signs of struggle and their defeat against Georgia was an example of that.
UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and Kick-off time
|Date:
|December 22, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
|Stadium:
|Raymond James Stadium
The UCF Knights will lock horns with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The two sides will meet on December 22, 2023, and will kick-start the game at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US.
Where to watch UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?
The Gasparilla Bowl fixture between UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US for $11 a month or $110 per year.
UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Tickets
The tickets for the fixture between UCF Knights and Georgia Tech Jackets will be available on VIVID Seats while alternatively, fans can buy tickets on TicketMaster.
UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Betting Prediction
|Favorite
|UCF
|Spread
|-4.5
|Favorite Spread Odds
|-110
|Underdog Spread Odds
|-110
|Total
|67.5
|Over Total Odds
|-110
|Under Total Odds
|-110
|Favourite Moneyline
|-200
|Underdog Moneyline
|+165
UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets key players
UCF Knights key players
- With 227 passing attempts and 2073 passing yards, John Rhys Plumlee will be an influential cog for the UFC Knights. The quarterback also has 8 interceptions and 9 sacks alongside 13 incredible touchdowns.
- Jason Johnson has an astounding 102 tackles this term with 58 solo tackles and 44 assist tackles while Walter Yates III is second in the list for the UFC Knights with 46 solo tackles and 32 assisted tackles taking his total tackles to 78.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bulls key players
- Haynes King has managed the most passing yards with 2755 yards alongside 26 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and 15 sacks.
- Right back Jamal Haynes has 156 rushing attempts covering 9 yards per rush attempt on average.
- Kyle Efford has been a brick wall in defense with 72 total tackles- 31 solo and 41 assisted tackles. Efford is followed up by Clayton Powell-Lee and Jaylon King who have 66 and 63 total tackles respectively.
UCF Knights vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bulls recent results
UCF Knights recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|November 25, 2023
|Houston
|(W) 27-13
|November 19, 2023
|Texas Tech
|(L) 24-23
|November 12, 2023
|15 Oklahoma State
|(W) 45-3
|November 5, 2023
|Cincinnati
|(W) 28-26
|October 28, 2023
|West Virginia
|(L) 41-28
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|November 26, 2023
|1 Georgia
|(L) 31-23
|November 19, 2023
|Syracuse
|(W) 31-22
|November 11, 2023
|Clemson
|(L) 42-21
|November 4, 2023
|Virginia
|(W) 45-17
|October 29, 2023
|17 North Carolina
|(W) 46-42