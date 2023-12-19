How to watch the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA game: Syracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls livestream, TV coverage & kickoff time

How to watch the match between Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Syracuse Orange will cross swords with the South Florida Bulls in the Boca Raton Bowl as both sides look to sting their opposition after becoming bowl-eligible in their final games of the season.

Syracuse Orange needed a crucial victory against Wake Forest as they defeated them 35-31 to gain a ticket to the Boca Raton Bowl. Despite a stumble in form off late, the Orange will be confident of thumping their opposition having scored 25.4 points per game and conceding 23.8 points per game.

Article continues below

The South Florida Bulls are 6-6 and are 5th in the American Standings. In the 10 games between the two sides, the Bulls have won eight encounters and they'll be confident of continuing their scintillating streak against their rivals. They dismantled Charlotte 48-14 in their last encounter giving them a major boost before the intriguing clash.

Syracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls: Date and Kick-off time

Date: December 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Stadium: FAU Stadium

The Syracuse Orange will welcome the South Florida Bulls to the FAU Stadium in Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. The two sides will meet on December 21, 2023, and will kick-start the game at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

Where to watch Syracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls?

The Boca Raton Bowl fixture between Syracuse Orange and South Florida Bulls will be available to watch on ESPN+ for $11 a month or $110 per year.

Syracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls Tickets

The tickets for the fixture between Marshall Thundering Herd and UTSA Roadrunners will be available on VIVID Seats while alternatively, fans can buy tickets on TicketMaster.

Syracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls Betting Prediction

Favorite Syracuse Spread (ODDS) -2.5 (-110) Favourite Moneyline -130 Underdog Moneyline +110 Total 56.5 Over Moneyline -111 Under Moneyline -111

Syracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls key players

Syracuse Orange key players

Quarterback Garrett Shrader has garnered the highest passing yards with 1686 with a completion percentage of 62.6% . He averages 7.9 yards per pass attempt alongside 13 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and 25 sacks.

has garnered the highest passing yards with with a completion percentage of . He averages yards per pass attempt alongside touchdowns, interceptions, and sacks. LeQuint Allen has also been integral for the Syracuse Orange with 1,061 yards, 9 touchdowns, 4.7 yards per rush, and 36 receptions.

has also been integral for the Syracuse Orange with In defense, Marlowe Wax has 99 total tackles and 4.0 sacks and Justin Barron has accumulated 82 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

South Florida Bulls key players

Byrum Brown has the highest passing yards for the visitors with 3078 with a 64.3% completing percentage and the longest pass off 88 yards. He also had 23 total touchdowns alongside his 11 interceptions and 36 sacks.

has the highest passing yards for the visitors with with a completing percentage and the longest pass off yards. He also total touchdowns alongside his interceptions and sacks. Sean Atkins has been a key force in receptions with 961 receiving yards and 86 receptions with 11.2 yards per reception on average.

has been a key force in receptions with receiving yards and receptions with yards per reception on average. Jhalyn Shuler has been bankable in defense for the Bulls, with 42 solo tackles and 43 assist tackles taking his tally to 85 tackles. Jaelen Stokes ( 40 solo tackles, 19 assist tackles) and Daquan Evans (42 solo tackles, 17 assist tackles) are second on the list with 59 tackles a piece for the South Florida Bulls.

S yracuse Orange vs South Florida Bulls' recent results

Syracuse Orange Herd's recent results

Date Opposition Result November 26, 2023 Wake Forest (W) 35-31 November 19, 2023 Georgia Tech (L) 31-22 November 12, 2023 Pittsburgh (W) 28-13 November 4, 2023 Boston College (L) 17-10 October 27, 2023 Virginia Tech (L) 38-10

South Florida Bulls' recent results