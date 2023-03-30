France women's national team hire Herve Renard as head coach after player revolt forced out Corinne Diacre

Herve Renard has been officially unveiled as the France women's national team's new head coach ahead of the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Renard left his post as the manager of Saudi Arabia to take the job with his home nation. He will try to bring stability to a squad that was rocked by a fallout between ex-coach Corinne Diacre and the players.

His contract will run until 2024, the team announced.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France have high expectations for the Women's World Cup this summer as a team ranked by FIFA in the top 10 globally, but Renard will need to convince top players who had pledged not to participate in the tournament that they should re-commit.

Additionally, there is just one more international window before squads are named, meaning Renard will not have much time to work with Les Bleus before making important decisions.

WHAT'S NEXT? The next week will be crucial in finding out which France players return to the team, and which ones decide to sit out the Women's World Cup.