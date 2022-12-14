France vs Morocco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream France against Morocco on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

France face Morocco in the second semi-final fixture of the 2022 World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The winner of the tie will take on the winner of the other semi final between Argentina and Croatia in the much anticipated final.

Harry Kane missed a late penalty opportunity as France beat England in the quarter-final to book their spot in the last four. Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud netted the goals in what turned out to be an exciting game between two evenly-matched teams.

The defending champions will be up against the first African nation to reach this stage of the World Cup. Achraf Hakimi and co. have already written their names into the history books. They're living the dream and their journey so far has been nothing short of inspiring and exceptional.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

France vs Morocco date & kick-off time

Game: France vs Morocco Date: December 14, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30pm IST (Dec 15) Venue: Al Bayt Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch France vs Morocco on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on Fox Sports (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Jio Cinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. Fox Sports, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 SD/HD, MTV SD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

France squad & team news

Deschamps could be without Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot as the duo missed training sessions due to illness.

The coach should have the rest of the squad fit and ready to give their best when called upon in the big clash on their way to defend the title.

France possible XI: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Areola, Mandanda Defenders Pavard, Kounde, Varane, Disasi, Saliba, Hernandez, Konate, Upamecano Midfielders Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Guendouzi, Veretout, Camavinga Forwards Coman, Mbappe, Giroud, Griezmann, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram

Morocco squad and team news

Morocco forward Walid Cheddira will miss the team's big semi-final clash against France following his sending off in the quarter-final.

Romain Saiss and West Ham's Nayef Aguerd are doubtful to take part as well due to injuries. Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech had his own injury concerns but is expected to feature.

Morocco possible XI: Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal