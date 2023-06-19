France vs Greece: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between France and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France are all set to host Greece in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifying game on Monday at Stade de France in Paris.

The 2022 World Cup finalists have won their first three games in qualifying and will aim for four wins in a row when they welcome Greece.

The 2004 Euro champions are also off to a flying start, winning their first two matches against Gibraltar and the Republic of Ireland. Greece will aim to upset giants France at their home and equal their points tally.

France vs Greece kick-off time

Date: June 19 Kick-off time: 2.45pm ET Venue: Stade de France

How to watch France vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fox Sports 1 and available to stream live online through fuboTV and Sling TV.

Team news & squads

France team news

Mike Maignan, who missed the last game against Gibraltar due to a calf injury, is likely to be out of action once again.

Brice Samba, who made his international debut, could once again start in Maignan's absence.

France possible XI: Samba; Kounde, W. Fofana, Konate, T. Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Coman, Giroud, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Samba Defenders: Disasi, Fofana, Hernandez, Konate, Kounde, Mendy, Pavard, Upamecano Midfielders: Camavinga, Fofana, Griezmann, Rabiot, Tchouameni Forwards: Coman, Dembele, Giroud, Kolo Muani, Mbappe, Nkunku, Thuram

Greece team news

Greece are likely to miss the services of Dimitris Giannoulis, Andreas Bouchalakis and Petros Mantalos who are currently out with injuries.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Chatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Pavlidis, Pelkas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paschalakis, Vlachodimos, Athanasiadis Defenders: Tzavellas, Baldock, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas, Retsos, Mavropanos, Rota, Koulierakis Midfielders: Bakasetas, Pelkas, Kourbelis, Siopis, Liminos, Masouras, Papanikolaou, Chatzigiovanis, Alexandropoulos, Konstantelias Forwards: Fountas, Pavlidis, Douvikas, Giakoumakis, Ioannidis

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other twice in the past with France and Greece winning one match each.

Date Match Competition 15/11/2006 France 1-0 Greece International Friendly 26/6/2004 France 0-1 Greece Euro 2004

