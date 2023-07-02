France U21 vs Ukraine U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between France and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U21 and Ukraine U21 have entered the UEFA U21 Championship knockouts with an unbeaten record. That will change for one of the two sides in Sunday's quarter-final tie at Cluj Arena.

Sylvain Ripoll's Les Bleuets stormed through the group stage, topping Group D with a whole nine points and a goal difference of +5 after Wednesday's 4-1 win over Switzerland.

After initially getting the better of Croatia and co-hosts Romania, Ukraine drew 2-2 with Spain to go along with a second-place finish in Group B.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U21 vs Ukraine U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Cluj Arena

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch France U21 vs Ukraine U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on ViX+, CBS Golazo Network and UEFA.tv in the U.S.

Team news & squads

France U21 team news

Michael Olise has left the camp after suffering a torn hamstring in the 2-0 win over Norway in matchday two, and Ripoll was hit with a fresh injury concern the Swiss win as Kouadio Kone was forced off with a sprained knee.

As the tournament rules do not allow for replacements, Kone's void should be filled by Joris Chotard, and Olise's place going forward would be taken by one of Bradley Barcola or Amine Adli who is back from his ban.

France U21 possible XI: Chevalier; Simakan, Kalulu, Lukeba, Nkounkou; Thuram, Caqueret, Chotard; Cherki; Barcola, Gouiri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajic, Chevalier, Meslier Defenders: Bade, Nkounkou, Diakite, Kalulu, Lukeba, Gendrey, Simakan Midfielders: Caqueret, Chotard, Le Fee, Thuram, Larouci Forwards: Adli, Barcola, Cherki, Gouiri, Kalimuendo, Wahi

Ukraine U21 team news

Meanwhile, Ukraine boss Ruslan Rotan will be able to avail the services of attacker Vladyslav Vanat after serving his ban in the tournament. However, Vanat would face competition from Bogdan Viunnyk and Danylo Sikan.

It will also be interesting to see if Rotan is convinced that Mykhaylo Mudryk is fit for the tie after the Chelsea attacker was relegated to the role of an unused substitute throughout the group stage.

Ukraine U21 possible XI: Trubin; Sych, Taloverov, Batagov, Vivcharenko; Bondarenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Mudryk, Sikan, Nazarenko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fesiun, Neshcheret, Trubin Defenders: Batahov, Braharu, Liakh, Sych, Syrota, Talovierov, Vivcharenko, Brazhko, Saliuk Midfielders: Bondarenko, Kashchuk, Kryskiv, Nazarenko, Ocheretko, Sudakov, Zhelizko Forwards: Mudryk, Sikan, Vanat, Viunnyk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 9, 2022 Ukraine U21 3-3 France U21 UEFA U21 Championship Qualification October 8, 2021 France U21 5-0 Ukraine U21 UEFA U21 Championship Qualification September 3, 2016 Ukraine U21 1-0 France U21 UEFA U21 Championship October 13, 2015 France U21 2-0 Ukraine U21 UEFA U21 Championship September 3, 2010 Ukraine U21 2-2 France U21 UEFA U21 Championship

