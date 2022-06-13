France vs Croatia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it
The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Monday, with France and Croatia meeting in Group A1.
Watch France vs Croatia on fuboTV (Get Access Now)
In the second Russia 2018 World Cup final rematch of the summer schedule, Les Bleus and the Kockasti will cross paths once more as they look to finish the international period on a high note.
Editors' Picks
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|France vs Croatia
|Date
|June 13, 2022
|Times
|2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (Get Access Now)
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|fubo Sports Network
|fubo TV (Get Access Now)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|France roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Areola, Maignan
|Defenders
|Varane, Digne, Pavard, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Kounde, Hernandez, Saliba, Clauss
|Midfielders
|Kante, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Kamara
|Forwards
|Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe, Coman, Ben Yedder, Diaby, Nkunku
With a World Cup title to defend at the end of the year, this is the final test of the summer for France to get match-fit and ready.
Didier Deschamps' side will hope they can improve upon the draw they managed against their foe last time out, particularly after a mixed UEFA Nations League campaign to date.
Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Kimpembe, L. Hernandez, Kounde; Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Nkunku
|Position
|Croatia roster
|Goalkeepers
|Livaković, Labrović, Ivušić
|Defenders
|Vrsaljko, Barišić, Ćaleta-Car, Pongračić, Sosa, Erlić, Vida, Juranović, Gvardiol, Stanišić, Šutalo
|Midfielders
|Majer, Kovačić, Modrić, Brozović, Vlašić, Ivanušec, Pašalić, Jakić, Sučić
Forwards
|Brekalo, Kramarić, Budimir, Oršić
Zlatko Dalic and co are preparing for Qatar 2022 too, but there have been few signs so far they will be ready to emulate their run to the final from four years ago.
Whether a case of overperformance or shifting sands, Croatia could do with a sturdy run to the end-of-year tournament as they attempt to fine-tune their preparations.
Predicted Croatia starting XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic; Kramaric
Last five results
|France results
|Croatia results
|Austria 1-1 France (Jun 10)
|Denmark 0-1 Croatia (Jun 10)
|Croatia 1-1 France (Jun 6)
|Croatia 1-1 France (Jun 6)
|France 1-2 Denmark (Jun 3)
|Croatia 0-3 Austria (Jun 3)
|France 5-0 South Africa (Mar 29)
|Croatia 2-1 Bulgaria (Mar 29)
|France 2-1 Ivory Coast (Mar 25)
|Croatia 1-1 Slovenia (Mar 26)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|6/6/2022
|Croatia 1-1 France
|10/14/2020
|Croatia 1-2 France
|9/8/2020
|France 4-2 Croatia
|7/15/2018
|France 4-2 Croatia
|3/29/2011
|France 0-0 Croatia