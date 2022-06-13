France vs Croatia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Having shared the spoils once already this summer, the Russia 2018 World Cup finalists will go head-to-head again

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Monday, with France and Croatia meeting in Group A1.

In the second Russia 2018 World Cup final rematch of the summer schedule, Les Bleus and the Kockasti will cross paths once more as they look to finish the international period on a high note.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position France roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Areola, Maignan Defenders Varane, Digne, Pavard, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Kounde, Hernandez, Saliba, Clauss Midfielders Kante, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Kamara Forwards Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe, Coman, Ben Yedder, Diaby, Nkunku

With a World Cup title to defend at the end of the year, this is the final test of the summer for France to get match-fit and ready.

Didier Deschamps' side will hope they can improve upon the draw they managed against their foe last time out, particularly after a mixed UEFA Nations League campaign to date.

Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Kimpembe, L. Hernandez, Kounde; Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Nkunku

Position Croatia roster Goalkeepers Livaković, Labrović, Ivušić Defenders Vrsaljko, Barišić, Ćaleta-Car, Pongračić, Sosa, Erlić, Vida, Juranović, Gvardiol, Stanišić, Šutalo Midfielders Majer, Kovačić, Modrić, Brozović, Vlašić, Ivanušec, Pašalić, Jakić, Sučić Forwards Brekalo, Kramarić, Budimir, Oršić

Zlatko Dalic and co are preparing for Qatar 2022 too, but there have been few signs so far they will be ready to emulate their run to the final from four years ago.

Whether a case of overperformance or shifting sands, Croatia could do with a sturdy run to the end-of-year tournament as they attempt to fine-tune their preparations.

Predicted Croatia starting XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic; Kramaric

Last five results

France results Croatia results Austria 1-1 France (Jun 10) Denmark 0-1 Croatia (Jun 10) Croatia 1-1 France (Jun 6) Croatia 1-1 France (Jun 6) France 1-2 Denmark (Jun 3) Croatia 0-3 Austria (Jun 3) France 5-0 South Africa (Mar 29) Croatia 2-1 Bulgaria (Mar 29) France 2-1 Ivory Coast (Mar 25) Croatia 1-1 Slovenia (Mar 26)

Head-to-head