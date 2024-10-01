How to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the US

The 2024-25 Formula E season is ready to burn rubber once more as teams and drivers prepare to travel from Sao Paulo to Shanghai and Miami to Monaco across another action-packed campaign.
With almost a dozen locations to be visited by a host of competitors, Season 11 is shaping up to be a cracker of a campaign as ex-Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein looks to defend the title he won with Porsche last term.
For fans tuning in from the United States, however, how will you be able to watch all of the races unfold this year? What is the schedule, and which channels will broadcast the action?
Below, GOAL has all the details on where to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the US, including who will show it and how you can catch it all.
How to watch Formula E in the US
In the United States, viewers can watch the 2024-25 Formula E season on CBS Sports Network and stream it through FuboTV.
Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula E and general sports fans.
2024-25 Formula E Schedule
Below is a full schedule for the 2024-25 Formula E season, including timings and how to watch the race from the US or UK.
|Date
|Race
|Circuit
|Saturday, December 7
|Sao Paulo ePrix
|Sao Paulo Street Circuit
|Saturday, January 11
|Mexico City ePrix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|Friday, February 14
|Jeddah ePrix
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, February 15
|Jeddah ePrix
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit
|Saturday, March 8
|TBC
|TBC
|Saturday, April 12
|Miami ePrix
|Homestead–Miami Speedway
|Saturday, May 3
|Monaco ePrix
|Circuit de Monaco
|Saturday, May 4
|Monaco ePrix
|Circuit de Monaco
|Saturday, May 17
|Tokyo ePrix
|Tokyo Street Circuit
|Sunday, May 18
|Tokyo ePrix
|Tokyo Street Circuit
|Saturday, May 31
|Shanghai ePrix
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Sunday, June 1
|Shanghai ePrix
|Shanghai International Circuit
|Saturday, June 21
|Jakarta ePrix
|Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit
|Saturday, July 12
|Berlin ePrix
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|Sunday, July 13
|Berlin ePrix
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|Saturday, July 26
|London ePrix
|ExCeL London
|Sunday, July 27
|London ePrix
|ExCeL London