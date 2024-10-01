How to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the US

Here's how you'll be able to tune in to the world's greatest electric racing competition as Season 11 kicks off

The 2024-25 Formula E season is ready to burn rubber once more as teams and drivers prepare to travel from Sao Paulo to Shanghai and Miami to Monaco across another action-packed campaign.

With almost a dozen locations to be visited by a host of competitors, Season 11 is shaping up to be a cracker of a campaign as ex-Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein looks to defend the title he won with Porsche last term.

For fans tuning in from the United States, however, how will you be able to watch all of the races unfold this year? What is the schedule, and which channels will broadcast the action?

Article continues below

Below, GOAL has all the details on where to watch the 2024-25 Formula E season in the US, including who will show it and how you can catch it all.

How to watch Formula E in the US

Getty Images

In the United States, viewers can watch the 2024-25 Formula E season on CBS Sports Network and stream it through FuboTV.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula E and general sports fans.

2024-25 Formula E Schedule

Below is a full schedule for the 2024-25 Formula E season, including timings and how to watch the race from the US or UK.