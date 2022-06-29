Forge vs Valour TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The pair of mid-table stragglers could both do with a big win at the expense of the other to boost their prospects

Valour FC head out on the road to face Forge FC on Wednesday evening in their Canadian Premier League match. Forge sit fourth in the league table, while Valour are sixth.

These teams were supposed to meet on May 1, but that contest was postponed due to the CPL’s Covid-19 protocols.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Forge roster Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

Valour FC come into Wednesday’s match fresh off a 3-1 win over York United on Sunday. Alessandro Riggi, Moses Dyer and Sean Rea each scored goals in the second half of the match.

The win was Valour’s third of the season. It’s most recent win before that also came against York back in May.

Despite their place in the standings, Valour are one of just three teams in the CPL with a positive differential so far, as it sits at plus-three, behind only Cavalry and Forge.

Predicted Forge starting XI: Levis, Jean-Baptiste, Romeo, Baquero, Dyer, Gutiérrezz, Riggi, Rea, Akio, Ponce; Sirois

Position Valour roster Goalkeepers Sirois, Yesli, Barker Defenders Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Esparza, Cebara, de Brienne, Jean-Baptiste, Pena Midfielders Carlos, Dyer, Gutiérrez, Levis, Ascanio, Rea, Ohin, Catavolo, Rendon Forwards Ponce, Riggi, Fordyce, Akio

Forge FC come into this game off of a win on June 19 against Wanderers. Woobens Pacius, Noah Jensen and Emery Welshman each scored goals in the victory.

With the win, Forge have now won four matches in a row. The team has only played nine matches this season while every other team has played at least 11, so sitting fourth in the standings is a bit of an illusion, as the team averages the second-most points earned per contest.

Tristan Borges currently leads Forge in goals scored with five.

Predicted Valour starting XI: Morgan, Owolabi-Belewu, Achinioti-Jonsson, Rama, Jensen, Bekker, Sissoko, Borges, Pacius, Choiniére; Henry

Last five results

Forge results Valour results Wanderers 0-3 Forge (Jun 19) York Utd 1-3 Valour (Jun 26) Forge 3-0 Pacific (Jun 12) Valour 2-4 Cavalry (Jun 15) Forge 1-2 Toronto (Jun 4) Valour 1-1 Edmonton (Jun 5) Edmonton 3-4 Forge (Jun 1) Valour 0-1 Ottawa (Jun 1) Montreal 3-0 Forge (May 25) Pacific 2-2 Valour (May 28)

Head-to-head