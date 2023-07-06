USMNT star Folarin Balogun included in Arsenal squad for MLS All-Star Skills Challenge despite uncertain future

Folarin Balogun looks set to join Arsenal for preseason as the striker was included in the Gunners' squad for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

Balogun to participate in Skills Challenge

Striker faces uncertain future

MLS won last year's event against Liga MX

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun, who rose to prominence while on loan with Reims last season, will join the likes of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho and Eddie Nketiah as part of Arsenal's 10-man squad for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. The U.S. men's national team striker will take part in the Shooting, Cross & Volley and Crossbar challenges as part of the event, which will be held on July 18 ahead of the MLS All-Star Game the next day.

The MLS squad, meanwhile, is headlined by the likes of Thiago Almada, Hany Mukhtar, Jesus Ferreira and Hector Herrera.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun's involvement hints that he could remain with the team for at least part of preseason, although participating players for the Skills Challenge are subject to change, per MLS.

Balogun, who has stated that he won't go out on loan again, has been linked to the likes of AC Milan, Inter, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig as well as numerous Premier League clubs.

DID YOU KNOW? The MLS team beat their Liga MX counterparts in last year's Skills Challenge, with Mukhtar clinching the win in the Crossbar Challenge.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Prior to heading to the U.S. for the All-Star festivities, Arsenal will face Nurnberg on July 13 in their first preseason friendly.

