How to watch today's Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Buffalo Sabres to Scotiabank Arena on Saturday for an Atlantic Division showdown. Toronto enters the contest as a narrow favorite and will be looking to capitalize on Buffalo’s ongoing road woes this season.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has found its stride at 6-3-1, riding a three-game winning streak behind the solid play of goaltender Dan Vladar, who’s brought consistency and calm to the crease.

As for the Leafs, they’ve stumbled to a 3-5-1 record and are coming off a 5-3 loss to these same Sabres. Back on home ice, though, Toronto will be eager to right the ship and regain some momentum in front of their fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Flyers will take on the Maple Leafs in an exciting NHL game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Philadelphia has been buoyed by the steady presence of Dan Vladar in net, who’s brought reliability and poise to the back end. Up front, Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett have driven the offense with pace and purpose, spearheading the Flyers’ transition game and punishing opponents off turnovers.

The Flyers’ overall structure and chemistry have grown stronger with each outing. If Vladar continues his sharp form and the defense can keep Matthews and Nylander in check, Philadelphia will have a solid chance to keep its winning streak alive. Once again, physical play along the boards and secondary scoring will be crucial to their success.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

On the other side, Auston Matthews and William Nylander continue to anchor Toronto’s attack, while Anthony Stolarz is projected to get the nod between the pipes.

The Maple Leafs’ offense remains one of the most explosive in the league, capable of turning games on their head in a matter of minutes. Yet, costly turnovers and time spent in the penalty box have disrupted their rhythm. To find success, Toronto will need to tighten up defensively, manage the puck more efficiently in their own end, and avoid giving the Flyers extra opportunities on special teams.

Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record