Fluminense vs River Plate: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch Fluminense vs River Plate in the Copa Libertadores on TV or live stream.

Fluminense vs River Plate: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

A few days after the Superclasico, River Plate visits Fluminense for the third round of Group D in the Copa Libertadores. The match will take place at the mythical Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Watch the Copa Libertadores live with Fubo

River Plate led by Martin Demichelis will have the tough task of facing the leader of the group, as Fluminense has a perfect record so far thanks to their victories against Sporting Cristal (3-1 in Peru) and The Strongest (1-0 at home).

River, on the other hand, has only three points due to their 3-1 defeat to The Strongest in their away leg and their victory over Sporting Cristal at the Monumental Stadium. However, the goal difference (0) has relegated them to third place in the group, behind the Bolivian team (+1).

Nevertheless, a positive result tonight in Brazil will put the Argentine team on track for qualification to the round of 16.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Fluminense vs River Plate Date: May 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Maracana Stadium

Fluminense and River Plate face off at the Maracana Stadium on May 2. The kickoff for the game is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Fluminense vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

Fluminense News

Fernando Diniz could not rest key players for the game against Fortaleza due to thigh injuries to Matheus Martinelli and Marrony, as well as knee ailments to Gustavo Apis and Jorge. Marcelo has returned to training after recovering from calf soreness.

Fluminese possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Trindade, Alexsander; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabio, Rangel Defenders Marcelo, Jorge, Nino, Manoel, Braz, Xavier, Mendes, Guga Midfielders Ganso, Andre, Arias, Keno, Melo, Martinelli, Pirani, Lima, Alexsander, Santos Forwards Cano, Kennedy, Alan, Jesus

River Plate News

Martin Demichelis chose to rest some of his players ahead of the match on Brazilian turf. River will be missing some players for the game. Enzo was sent off in the Libertadores last round and will be suspended. Paulo Diaz, on the other hand, is healing from a femoral biceps strain.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Pirez, Mammana, Casco; Aliendro, Perez; I. Fernandez, De la Cruz, Barco, Beltrán.

Position Players Goalkeepers Armani, Petroli Defenders Rojas, Martinez, Mammana, Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Maidana, Gomez Midfielders Fernandez, De La Cruz, Barco, Solari, Perez, Palavecino, Kranevitter, Zuculini, Aliendo Forwards Borja, Rondon, Beltran, Suarez

Head-to-Head Record

Fluminese and River Plate met twice in 2021 in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores. The first game saw the teams head to a stalemate at the Maracana while the second game saw the Brazilians win 3-1 at the Estadio Monumental.

Useful links

Live soccer on U.S. TV

Stream CONCACAF Champions League matches on Fubo