Fluminense vs River Plate: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Fluminense vs River Plate: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time
A few days after the Superclasico, River Plate visits Fluminense for the third round of Group D in the Copa Libertadores. The match will take place at the mythical Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
Watch the Copa Libertadores live with Fubo
River Plate led by Martin Demichelis will have the tough task of facing the leader of the group, as Fluminense has a perfect record so far thanks to their victories against Sporting Cristal (3-1 in Peru) and The Strongest (1-0 at home).
River, on the other hand, has only three points due to their 3-1 defeat to The Strongest in their away leg and their victory over Sporting Cristal at the Monumental Stadium. However, the goal difference (0) has relegated them to third place in the group, behind the Bolivian team (+1).
Nevertheless, a positive result tonight in Brazil will put the Argentine team on track for qualification to the round of 16.
Kick-Off Time
|Game:
|Fluminense vs River Plate
|Date:
|May 2, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Maracana Stadium
Fluminense and River Plate face off at the Maracana Stadium on May 2. The kickoff for the game is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Fluminense vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams
|beIN SPORTS
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
Team News & Squads
Fluminense News
Fernando Diniz could not rest key players for the game against Fortaleza due to thigh injuries to Matheus Martinelli and Marrony, as well as knee ailments to Gustavo Apis and Jorge. Marcelo has returned to training after recovering from calf soreness.
Fluminese possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Trindade, Alexsander; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Fabio, Rangel
|Defenders
|Marcelo, Jorge, Nino, Manoel, Braz, Xavier, Mendes, Guga
|Midfielders
|Ganso, Andre, Arias, Keno, Melo, Martinelli, Pirani, Lima, Alexsander, Santos
|Forwards
|Cano, Kennedy, Alan, Jesus
River Plate News
Martin Demichelis chose to rest some of his players ahead of the match on Brazilian turf. River will be missing some players for the game. Enzo was sent off in the Libertadores last round and will be suspended. Paulo Diaz, on the other hand, is healing from a femoral biceps strain.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Herrera, Pirez, Mammana, Casco; Aliendro, Perez; I. Fernandez, De la Cruz, Barco, Beltrán.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Armani, Petroli
|Defenders
|Rojas, Martinez, Mammana, Pirez, Herrera, Diaz, Maidana, Gomez
|Midfielders
|Fernandez, De La Cruz, Barco, Solari, Perez, Palavecino, Kranevitter, Zuculini, Aliendo
|Forwards
|Borja, Rondon, Beltran, Suarez
Head-to-Head Record
Fluminese and River Plate met twice in 2021 in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores. The first game saw the teams head to a stalemate at the Maracana while the second game saw the Brazilians win 3-1 at the Estadio Monumental.