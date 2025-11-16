How to watch Florida vs Miami NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two major-conference programs square off on Sunday night as the Miami Hurricanes meet the No. 10 Florida Gators in the Jacksonville Hoops Classic.

Miami rolls into the matchup sporting a 3-0 record, fresh off a dominant 102–61 rout of Stetson, where the Hurricanes looked every bit like a team hitting its early-season stride.

Florida, meanwhile, sits at 2-1 after edging in-state rival Florida State 78–76 in a nail-biter their last time out. The Gators survived the rivalry heat and now turn their attention to another Sunshine State showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida vs Miami NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida vs Miami: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators will face off against the Miami Hurricanes in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Date Sunday, November 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Veterans Memorial Arena Location Jacksonville, FL

How to watch Florida vs Miami on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Florida vs Miami team news & key performers

Florida Gators team news

Thomas Haugh is spearheading the Gators’ offense, putting up a strong 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game. Florida features five players averaging double figures, including Boogie Fland (12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds), Alex Condon (15.7 points, eight rebounds), and Xaivan Lee (11 points, 5.3 boards, five assists), each providing reliable scoring and playmaking. Micah Handlogten is a double-double machine so far, averaging 10 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Coach Todd Golden fills out his rotation with valuable contributors such as Rueben Chinyelu, Urban Klavzar, Alex Lloyd, Isaiah Brown, and CJ Ingram, giving Florida plenty of depth to work with.

Miami Hurricanes team news

On the other side, Malik Reneau has been the engine behind Miami's early success, pouring in 21.3 points per game while hauling down six boards a night. He’s far from alone, though. Tre Donaldson has emerged as a do-it-all weapon, averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and six assists, while Tru Washington chips in 14 points and 3.7 rebounds. Shelton Henderson adds another steady scoring punch with 12.3 points and 4.7 boards.

Coach Jai Lucas also leans on a deep supporting cast, including Timotej Malovec, Ernest Udeh Jr., Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Jordan Key, Salih Altuntas, and John LaBoy II, all of whom help round out a versatile rotation.