How to watch Florida vs George Washington NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 18 Florida Gators (5–4) are hosting the George Washington Revolutionaries (8–3) on Saturday.

Florida is looking to stabilize itself after a demanding run of ranked opponents, as the Gators have already gone toe-to-toe with Arizona, Duke, and UConn, losing those three games by a combined 14 points.

George Washington comes in off a shocking 70-58 upset loss to Delaware at home, but has been solid. However, this will be their toughest test to date, and this matchup should give us a clear look at how real GW’s start truly is.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Gators vs George Washington NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs George Washington: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators will face off against the George Washington Revolutionaries in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Date Saturday, December 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT Venue Amerant Bank Arena Location Sunrise, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs George Washington on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Florida Gators and George Washington Revolutionaries live on ESPN2nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Florida vs George Washington team news & key performers

Florida Gators team news

Thomas Haugh has been the go-to option, leading the way with 18.6 points per game to go along with seven boards and steady shooting from both the floor and beyond the arc. Alex Condon complements him nicely, bringing a physical inside presence with 15 points, nine rebounds, and shot-blocking ability, while Rueben Chinyelu has owned the glass, averaging a double-double and giving the team a true interior enforcer.

In the backcourt, Boogie Fland injects energy and defensive pressure, scoring 12 points per game and generating steals, even as the team searches for consistency from three-point range. Xaivian Lee serves as the primary facilitator, leading the group in assists and keeping the offense flowing. Altogether, it’s a mix of efficiency, balance, and physicality that has fueled an impressive early run.

George Washington Revolutionaries team news

At the other end, George Washington has burst out of the gates thanks to an offense that’s been humming, churning out 117.5 points per 100 possessions, a mark that sits comfortably inside the national top 50. The Revolutionaries have been highly efficient across the board, knocking down shots at a 56.6% effective field-goal rate, finishing nearly 60% of their looks inside the paint, and hitting a respectable clip from deep. It’s a well-rounded attack anchored by Rafael Castro, who has been the steady heartbeat of the lineup. Castro pours in 15.5 points a night, pulls down 7.5 rebounds, and converts an eye-popping 65.1% of his shots, while also protecting the rim with more than a block per game.

On the perimeter, Garrett Johnson provides a reliable scoring punch, averaging 14.3 points and five rebounds while living at the free-throw line and spacing the floor. Christian Jones adds another layer with his efficient scoring and playmaking, chipping in 10.7 points and nearly three assists per contest, while Tre Dinkins rounds out the balance with double-figure scoring in solid minutes.