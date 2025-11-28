How to watch Florida State vs Texas A&M NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams hoping to plant an early-season flag will clash in Tampa, Florida, as the Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) take on the Florida State Seminoles (5-1). Both programs, now led by first-year head coaches, are eager to see where they truly stand, making this matchup a major temperature check for each side.

The Aggies have packed plenty of action into the early part of their season, already logging seven contests. Texas A&M kicked things off with back-to-back victories over Northwestern State and Texas Southern before stumbling in consecutive outings against Oklahoma State and UCF. In Tuesday’s matchup with Mississippi Valley State, the Aggies exploded out of halftime holding a 52–35 advantage, then poured it on with a 68–49 second-half surge to cruise to a dominant 120–84 blowout.

As for Florida State, the Seminoles have six games under their belt and just a single slip-up. They opened the campaign with wins over Alcorn State and Alabama State, followed by a narrow two-point setback to Florida. In Tuesday’s clash with Cal State Bakersfield, FSU stormed into the break with an 11-point cushion and never looked back, overwhelming the Roadrunners with a 54–35 second-half run en route to an emphatic 89–59 victory.

Florida State vs Texas A&M: Date and tip-off time

The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET or 2:00 pm PT Venue Benchmark International Arena Location Tampa, FL

How to watch Florida State vs Texas A&M on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seminoles and the Aggies live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Florida State vs Texas A&M team news & key performers

Florida State Seminoles team news

Lajae Jones sets the tone with 15.7 points per outing, shooting 45.5% from the floor and nearly 39% from long range. Robert McCray V is right behind him, posting 15.2 points and a team-leading 7.3 assists per game. Chauncey Wiggins chips in 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, while Alex Steen anchors the interior with 7.5 boards, 1.2 blocks, and 10.7 points per night. Martin Somerville fuels the defensive intensity, averaging 2.3 steals per contest and connecting on just under 47% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

On the other side, Reben Dominguez, the 6'6 sharpshooting sophomore from Spain, has quickly become the Aggies’ offensive centerpiece. He’s pacing the squad with 14.9 points per game and knocking down threes at a scorching 47.3% clip. Texas A&M is coming off a 21–13 campaign that included a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s second round under former coach Buzz Williams, who has since moved on to Michigan. The reins now belong to Bucky McMillan, who arrives after building Samford into a winner with a 92–52 mark over five seasons.