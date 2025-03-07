How to watch today's Florida State vs North Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida versus North Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles (23-7) will face off against the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (26-6) in the ACC Tournament on Friday at First Horizon Coliseum, with tip-off set for 11 am ET.

North Carolina is coming off a second-round victory over 12th-seeded Boston College on Thursday and is aiming to secure its 29th ACC Tournament semifinal appearance—their first since 2014.

Meanwhile, Florida State is looking to bounce back after a 71-57 loss to Duke in their most recent outing. Makayla Timpson led the Seminoles with nine points and eight rebounds, while Ta’Niya Latson also contributed nine points in the effort.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State vs North Carolina NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Florida State Seminoles vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 am ET/8:00 am PT Venue First Horizon Coliseum Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch Florida State vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Florida State vs North Carolina play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida State team news & key performers

Florida State, on the other hand, has been an offensive powerhouse, leading the nation in scoring with 88.2 points per game while allowing 71.5 points per contest, ranking 320th in defensive efficiency. The Seminoles hold an impressive +16.7 scoring margin, with a total differential of +501. Ta'Niya Latson stands out as the top scorer in the country, averaging 25.4 points per game.

North Carolina news & key performers

North Carolina ended a two-game losing streak with a strong fourth-quarter performance, outscoring Boston College by seven points to secure a 78-71 victory over the Eagles. Lexi Donarski led the charge, contributing 20 points and knocking down five three-pointers. This win marks the Tar Heels' third quarterfinal appearance in the ACC Tournament over the past four years.

UNC has maintained a scoring margin of +13.8 points per game this season, boasting a total scoring differential of +441. The team averages 71.7 points per game, ranking 79th in college basketball, while holding opponents to 57.9 points per contest, placing them 46th defensively. Their top scorer, Maria Gakdeng, contributes 11.5 points per game, ranking 535th in the nation.