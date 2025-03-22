How to watch today's Florida State vs George Mason NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State vs George Mason NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 11 seed George Mason Patriots (27-5) will make history on Saturday, stepping onto the NCAA Tournament stage for the first time when they take on the No. 6 seed Florida State Seminoles (23-8) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida State vs George Mason NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Florida State vs George Mason: Date and tip-off time

The Seminoles and the Patriots will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch Florida State vs George Mason on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN2

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida State Seminoles team news & key performers

Florida State thrives on perimeter shooting, averaging 8.5 made three-pointers per game, which is 2.5 more than George Mason allows on average. The Seminoles won't take the Patriots lightly, knowing their opponents have been battle-tested all season. The outcome will hinge on offensive efficiency.

FSU boasts one of the nation's top-scoring offenses, led by its Big Three—Ta’Niya Latson, Makayla Timpson, and O’Mariah Gordon. Latson, the team's scoring machine, is averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. Timpson has been a force in the paint, posting 17.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks over her last 10 outings.

For Florida State to advance, they must control the tempo from start to finish and prevent George Mason from gaining any momentum.

George Mason Patriots news & key performers

Zahirah Walton has been the Patriots' offensive leader, averaging 15.1 points per game, while also making her mark on the defensive end. The 5-foot-11 forward is a true two-way presence, ranking fifth in the Atlantic 10 with 55 steals and second on the team with 32 blocks. Her standout sophomore season earned her All-Conference and All-Defensive Team honors.

Kennedy Harris, a 5ft 7in sophomore guard, adds an efficient scoring threat from deep. Averaging 7.0 points per game, she boasts a 39.1% three-point shooting percentage and was recognized with Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors.

Paula Suarez, a 6 ft senior guard and team co-captain, is the floor general for George Mason. She ranks third on the team in scoring with 11.9 points per game, while leading the Patriots with 4.4 assists per contest. Her 139 total assists place her third in the conference, and her 2.24 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 37th nationally. Shooting an efficient 44.8% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, Suarez was named the Atlantic 10's Most Improved Player and earned Second-Team All-Conference recognition.