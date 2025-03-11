How to watch today's Florida State Seminoles vs Syracuse Orange NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State vs Syracuse NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The ACC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday with a first-round showdown between the No. 14 Syracuse Orange (13-18) and the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles (17-14).

Syracuse, led by head coach Adrian Autry in his second season at the helm, took a step back from last year’s 20-12 campaign. The Orange wrapped up the regular season with a 13-18 record, including a 7-13 mark in ACC play, landing them the 14th seed in the tournament.

On the other side, Florida State wrapped up its 23rd season under veteran head coach Leonard Hamilton with a 17-14 overall record. The Seminoles finished 8-12 in conference action, securing the No. 11 seed for the ACC Tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Syracuse Orange NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Florida State Seminoles vs Syracuse Orange: Date and tip-off time

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles vs Syracuse Orange will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Syracuse Orange on:

TV Channel: ACC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Florida State Seminoles team news & key performers

Florida State, meanwhile, puts up 72.7 points per game (8th), connecting on 45% of their field goals (9th), but struggling from long range, hitting just 31.3% from deep (16th). The Seminoles are fueled by Jamir Watkins (18.5 ppg, 5.5 RPG) and Malique Ewin (14.4 ppg, 7.8 RPG), a duo that combined for 30 points in their earlier victory over Syracuse.

Defensively, Florida State gives up 76.4 points per contest (14th), allowing opponents to shoot 43.7% from the field (8th) and 36% from three (14th) in ACC play.

Syracuse Orange news & key performers

Offensively, Syracuse puts up 74.1 points per game (6th in the ACC) while shooting 45.8% from the field (7th) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (10th). The Orange are powered by J.J. Starling, who leads the team with 17.5 points per game, while Eddie Lampkin Jr. contributes 11.6 points and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per contest. However, their defence has been a weak spot, surrendering 77.8 points per game (15th), allowing opponents to shoot 46.7% from the floor (12th), and conceding 35.4% from three-point range (11th).

Syracuse enters the tournament on a high note after snapping a two-game skid with an 84-70 victory over Virginia in their regular-season finale.