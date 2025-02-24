How to watch today's Florida State Seminoles vs North Carolina Tar Heels NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State vs North Carolina NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11) aim to keep their hot streak alive as they hit the road to face the Florida State Seminoles (16-11) on Monday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

North Carolina has been gaining ground late in the season, picking up three wins in their last four outings as they push for a strong finish. Sitting at 10-6 in ACC play, the Tar Heels currently occupy sixth place in the conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles had started to build some late-season momentum, but a couple of tough matchups against ranked opponents have slowed their progress. They've gone 1-2 in their last three games, holding a 7-9 conference record, which has them tied for eighth in the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles vs North Carolina Tar Heels: Date and tip-off time

The Florida State Seminoles vs the North Carolina Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Date Monday, February 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs North Carolina Tar Heels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida State Seminoles vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Florida State Seminoles vs North Carolina Tar Heels play-by-play commentary on radio

Florida State Seminoles team news & key performers

The Seminoles fought hard and managed to cut the deficit to six points multiple times in the second half, but they couldn't complete the comeback. Turnovers proved costly, as they coughed up the ball 14 times, leading to 17 points for the Cardinals. Jamir Watkins was the offensive engine, dropping 23 points while reaching a milestone of 1,000 career points at FSU. Malique Ewin was just shy of a double-double, racking up 19 points and nine rebounds, with 12 of those points coming in a second-half push. Daquan Davis contributed 10 points and three steals, but the Seminoles struggled from deep, shooting just 23% from three, including a rough 1-of-11 in the first half. However, they did find success inside, hitting 54% of their shots from the field overall.

Ohio State Buckeyes news & key performers

Leading the charge for North Carolina was Jae'Lyn Withers, who put together an impressive double-double performance, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds. He was locked in from deep, knocking down 4-of-6 from three-point range. Off the bench, Ian Jackson was a spark plug, matching Withers with 16 points, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in 14 points and six rebounds, while Drake Powell added 11 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting. The Tar Heels were dialed in offensively, shooting 48% from the floor and a red-hot 56% from three-point range. They also dominated the boards, outrebounding their opponent 35-21, while keeping turnovers in check with just 10 giveaways.