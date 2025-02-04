How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Vanderbilt NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5) hit the road to take on the No. 6 Florida Gators (18-3) after struggling in recent away games, dropping three straight on the road.

Vanderbilt enters this matchup hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to Oklahoma, where their defense completely unraveled. They managed to put up 67 points, but their inability to slow down the opposition led to a 97-67 defeat. At halftime, things were looking promising as they held a 40-36 lead. However, the second half was a disaster, as they were outscored 61-27, resulting in a lopsided loss.

Meanwhile, Florida has been one of the most potent offensive teams in the country this season, but their last outing told a different story. Their usually high-powered attack fell flat against Tennessee, managing just 44 points. Despite a solid defensive effort that limited Tennessee to 64 points, the lack of offensive firepower ultimately led to their downfall.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Gators vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Stephen O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue O’Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores on:

TV Channel: SECN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida Gators vs Vanderbilt Commodores play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

On the Florida side, Walter Clayton Jr. is the catalyst for their offense, leading the team with 17.4 PPG and 3.8 APG, while also adding 3.3 RPG and 1.3 SPG. He is complemented in the backcourt by Alijah Martin, a dynamic guard who puts up 15.6 PPG, grabs 5.0 RPG, dishes out 2.6 APG, and swipes 1.8 SPG. Will Richard is another key contributor, averaging 13.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.8 APG, and 2.0 SPG.

Inside, Alex Condon controls the paint for the Gators, leading the team with 8.0 RPG while also adding 10.4 PPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.5 BPG.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news & key performers

For Vanderbilt, the go-to scorer is Jason Edwards, who leads the team with 17.5 points per game, while also contributing 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. In the backcourt, he is joined by AJ Hoggard, a key playmaker averaging 10.7 PPG and leading the squad with 4.5 APG. Hoggard also makes an impact defensively with 1.4 SPG, along with 2.7 RPG. Tyler Nickel rounds out the perimeter attack, contributing 10.2 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 1.0 APG.

Down low, Devin McGlockton anchors the frontcourt. The big man leads Vanderbilt in rebounding with 7.9 RPG and provides a strong inside presence with 11.4 PPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.3 BPG.