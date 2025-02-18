How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Oklahoma NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 Florida Gators (22-3) will aim to extend their winning streak to five games when they welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (16-9) to Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Tuesday.

The Sooners have put together a solid season, picking up notable victories over Arizona, Louisville, Michigan, and Arkansas. However, they’ve also stumbled in SEC play, suffering key losses against Alabama, Texas A&M (twice), Georgia, Texas, Auburn, and Tennessee. The hot start they enjoyed has been cooled by conference competition, and they’ll need a huge performance from Jalon Moore to stand a chance against the red-hot Gators on the road.

As for Florida, they’ve been one of the top teams in the country, boasting major wins over Wake Forest, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Their only setbacks came against Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. With Walter Clayton Jr. orchestrating the offense, the Gators remain in the hunt for a top tournament seed, meaning every victory is crucial to keeping that position intact.

Florida Gators vs Oklahoma Sooners: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the Oklahoma Sooners will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Date Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Location Gainesville, Florida

How to watch Florida Gators vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators vs. the Oklahoma Sooners on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida Gators vs Oklahoma Sooners play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

For Florida, Walter Clayton Jr. continues to lead the charge. The senior guard has scored at least 19 points in three of his last six games, though he managed just 10 on Saturday. Still, he’s been a key contributor, averaging 17.2 PPG this season. Alijah Martin, who recently returned from injury, is a dangerous perimeter shooter and is averaging 15.3 PPG while hitting 45% of his attempts.

Will Richard has been in rhythm, shooting 50% or better in four of his last six contests. The senior guard has been a steady contributor, putting up 13 PPG. However, Alex Condon’s status remains up in the air after suffering an ankle injury last week. The sophomore forward has been averaging 10.6 PPG, and if he’s unable to go, the Gators will have a noticeable void in their frontcourt rotation.

Oklahoma Sooners news & key performers

Jalon Moore has had a rough stretch, shooting below 42% in four of his last five games. The senior forward still managed 15 points on Saturday and has been Oklahoma’s most reliable scorer, averaging 17.2 PPG this season. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fears has been inconsistent, failing to crack double digits in three of his last five games. The freshman guard also dropped 15 points on Saturday and is averaging 15.2 PPG while shooting 44% from the field.

The Sooners have three players scoring in double figures, including Duke Miles, who has been efficient, knocking down 50% of his shots in each of his last four games. The senior guard has put up 10.6 PPG while shooting an impressive 52%. On the other hand, Brycen Goodene has struggled offensively, scoring eight or fewer points in four of his last five outings while averaging 8.2 PPG.