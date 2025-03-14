How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Missouri Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Missouri NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers are set to battle the No. 2 seed Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Missouri (22-10) limped into the conference tournament after a rough final stretch to the regular season, dropping four of their last five games, including three straight defeats to Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Kentucky. The Tigers finished seventh in the SEC standings but bounced back in the second round of the tournament with a convincing 85-73 victory over No. 10 seed Mississippi State.

Florida (27-4), on the other hand, entered postseason play riding a wave of momentum. The Gators closed the regular season in dominant fashion, winning nine of their final 10 contests, including statement victories over Texas A&M, Alabama, and Ole Miss. As the No. 2 seed, Florida earned a double-bye, skipping the first two rounds of the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Gators vs. the Missouri Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Missouri Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Gators and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Florida Gators vs Missouri Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gators and the Tigers on:

TV Channel: SECN

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Florida is fueled by senior guard Walter Clayton Jr., a First Team All-SEC selection. The 6-foot-3 playmaker leads the Gators with 17.2 points and 4.3 assists per game, while also proving lethal from beyond the arc with 84 three-pointers on 36.4% shooting. Clayton ended the regular season on a high note, scoring 22 or more in back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and No. 7 Alabama. Florida's frontcourt is anchored by Third Team All-SEC forward Alex Condon.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore is a force on the boards, averaging 8.0 rebounds alongside his 11.4 points per game. Condon finished the season with consecutive double-doubles, highlighted by a dominant 27-point, 10-rebound effort in Florida’s victory over Alabama. Alijah Martin, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, provides additional firepower on the perimeter, averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Missouri Tigers news & key performers

Missouri’s backcourt is led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Tamar Bates, who is averaging 12.9 points per game and boasts an elite 93.9% free-throw shooting percentage. Tony Perkins, a former All-Big Ten performer at Iowa before transferring, came off the bench to deliver a 20-point performance in Missouri’s tournament opener. The 6-foot-2 senior guard has provided valuable scoring depth with 8.2 points per game. Mark Mitchell, Missouri's top weapon, was named to the All-SEC Third Team. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound junior leads the Tigers with 14.3 points per game but had a quiet outing against Mississippi State, managing just seven points. Meanwhile, Caleb Grill, the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year, adds a perimeter threat, averaging 14.2 points per contest.