How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

SEC rivals go head-to-head as the No. 3 Florida Gators (20-3) hit the road to take on the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6) at Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Gators vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Date Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Humphrey Coliseum Location Starkville, Mississippi

How to watch Florida Gators vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Walter Clayton Jr. has been the driving force for Florida, leading the team in both scoring and assists this season. He’s putting up 17.5 points per game, along with four assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest. Alijah Martin is another key backcourt contributor, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, Will Richard adds 13.3 points per outing, to go along with five rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals.

Alex Condon controls the glass for Florida, leading the team with 8.1 rebounds per game, while also contributing 11 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Mississippi State Bulldogs news & key performers

For Mississippi State, Josh Hubbard is the primary offensive weapon, averaging 17.5 points per game, along with 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’s joined in the backcourt by Claudell Harris Jr., who is chipping in 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a steal per game.

KeShawn Murphy is the Bulldogs’ top rebounder, pulling down 7.3 boards per game, while also adding 11.1 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks. Cameron Matthews does a bit of everything, leading Mississippi State in assists (4.0) and steals (2.6) per game, while also contributing 7.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.