How to watch today's Florida Atlantic Owls vs Wichita State Shockers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two teams riding hot streaks collide as the Florida Atlantic Owls (15-10) welcome the Wichita State Shockers (15-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Wichita State endured a turbulent stretch in December and January, but outside of that slump, they've put together a solid season. The Shockers came out of the gates strong, winning eight of their first nine matchups, securing victories over Western Kentucky, Montana State, Northern Iowa, Monmouth, Saint Louis, Minnesota, Alcorn State, and East Tennessee State. However, a rough 3-9 skid followed, with their only wins during that stretch coming against Kansas State, Friends University, and Charlotte.

The losses piled up against teams like DePaul, Kansas City, Temple, South Florida, UTSA, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa, and North Texas.

Despite that midseason slide, Wichita State has turned things around, rattling off four consecutive wins over Charlotte, South Florida, UTSA, and Memphis. Now sitting at 15-10, they look to keep the momentum rolling.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the Wichita State Shockers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs Wichita State Shockers: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Wichita State Shockers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

Date Thursday, February 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena Location Boca Raton, Florida

How to watch Florida Atlantic Owls vs Wichita State Shockers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Atlantic Owls vs. the Wichita State Shockers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Florida Atlantic Owls vs Wichita State Shockers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida Atlantic Owls team news & key performers

Among the starters, Tre Carroll impressed with 16 points, seven boards, and four blocks, while Kaleb Glenn led the team overall with 17 points, five rebounds, one assist, and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench. Leland Walker rounded out the key contributors, adding 12 points, two assists, and two steals in 21 minutes.

Wichita State Shockers news & key performers

Offensively, the Shockers push the pace but average just 74.7 points per game. They'll be aiming to crack the 80-point mark for the second straight outing on Thursday. Xavier Bell leads the charge with 14.5 PPG, while the team shoots 45.0% from the field, 30.1% from three, and 72.5% at the free-throw line.

In their latest victory, Quincy Ballard stood out with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks, while Corey Washington posted a massive 18-point, 15-rebound double-double in 41 minutes. Bijan Cortes contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes of action. Harlond Beverly made an impact off the bench, chipping in 11 points, six assists, and two blocks.