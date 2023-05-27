Flamengo vs Cruzeiro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Flamengo takes on Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A on May 27 at the Maracana in a bid to increase their five-game unbeaten streak.
Stream Brazilian Serie A matches on Vix+
Both teams have four victories and three losses in seven games, totalling 12 points. Because of their superior goal difference, the visitors are fifth on the league table.
Flamengo has won three consecutive league games. Last week, Leeo Pereira's injury-time winner enabled them to defeat Corinthians 1-0 at home.
On Thursday, they drew 1-1 with Nublense in the Copa Libertadores, with Gabriel Barbosa scoring their lone goal. They've gone undefeated in five games across all competitions.
Last week, the visitors were defeated 1-0 at home by Cuiaba, their second defeat in three games.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Flamengo vs Cruzeiro kick-off time
|Date:
|May 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Maracana
Flamengo and Cruzeiro face off on May 27 at the Maracana. Kickoff is set for 5:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 2:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).
How to watch Flamengo vs Cruzeiro online - TV channels & live streams
|ViX+
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Fanatiz, Paramount+ and ViX+.
Team news & squads
Flamengo team news
Flamengo will be without Gerson, who picked up an injury during their midweek game. Fans can expect to see the likes of Arturo Vidal and David Luiz in the starting lineup on Saturday.
Flamengo predicted XI: Santos; Matheuzinho, Luiz, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Vidal; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Barbosa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Santos, Cunha, Souza
|Defenders
|Varela, Caio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luis, Luiz, Pablo, Matheuzinho
|Midfielders
|Pulgar, Ribeiro, Maia, De Arrascaeta, Vidal, Franca
|Forwards
|Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Marinho
Cruzeiro team news
Cruzeiro have their entire squad available for selection after Daniel Jr. returned from his long-term injury. He is unlikely to start the game as he will be eased into the team.
Cruzeiro predicted XI: Cabral; William, Oliveira, Castan, Marlon; Ramiro, Machado, Moura; Wesley, Dourado, Rodrigues
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cabral, Anderson
|Defenders:
|William, Oliveira, Castan, Marlon, Formiga, Reynaldo, Luccas, Luiz
|Midfielders:
|Ramiro, Machado, Moura, Gilberto, Daniel Jr., Neris, Christian, Jusa
|Forwards:
|Wesley, Dourado, Rodrigues, Nikao, Stenio
Head-to-Head Record
Over the course of their last five games, Flamengo have won all their games against Cruzeiro. The last game between the two teams was in 2019 when Flamengo won 2-1.
Useful links
Stream Brazilian Serie A matches on Vix+