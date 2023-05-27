Flamengo vs Cruzeiro: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Flamengo and Cruzeiro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo takes on Cruzeiro in the Brazilian Serie A on May 27 at the Maracana in a bid to increase their five-game unbeaten streak.

Both teams have four victories and three losses in seven games, totalling 12 points. Because of their superior goal difference, the visitors are fifth on the league table.

Flamengo has won three consecutive league games. Last week, Leeo Pereira's injury-time winner enabled them to defeat Corinthians 1-0 at home.

On Thursday, they drew 1-1 with Nublense in the Copa Libertadores, with Gabriel Barbosa scoring their lone goal. They've gone undefeated in five games across all competitions.

Last week, the visitors were defeated 1-0 at home by Cuiaba, their second defeat in three games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Cruzeiro kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT Venue: Maracana

Flamengo and Cruzeiro face off on May 27 at the Maracana. Kickoff is set for 5:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 2:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Flamengo vs Cruzeiro online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Fanatiz, Paramount+ and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be without Gerson, who picked up an injury during their midweek game. Fans can expect to see the likes of Arturo Vidal and David Luiz in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Flamengo predicted XI: Santos; Matheuzinho, Luiz, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Vidal; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Barbosa

Position Players Goalkeepers Santos, Cunha, Souza Defenders Varela, Caio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luis, Luiz, Pablo, Matheuzinho Midfielders Pulgar, Ribeiro, Maia, De Arrascaeta, Vidal, Franca Forwards Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Marinho

Cruzeiro team news

Cruzeiro have their entire squad available for selection after Daniel Jr. returned from his long-term injury. He is unlikely to start the game as he will be eased into the team.

Cruzeiro predicted XI: Cabral; William, Oliveira, Castan, Marlon; Ramiro, Machado, Moura; Wesley, Dourado, Rodrigues

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cabral, Anderson Defenders: William, Oliveira, Castan, Marlon, Formiga, Reynaldo, Luccas, Luiz Midfielders: Ramiro, Machado, Moura, Gilberto, Daniel Jr., Neris, Christian, Jusa Forwards: Wesley, Dourado, Rodrigues, Nikao, Stenio

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, Flamengo have won all their games against Cruzeiro. The last game between the two teams was in 2019 when Flamengo won 2-1.

