Flamengo vs Fortaleza: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Brazilian Serie A match between Flamengo and Fortaleza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo and Fortaleza will face off in the Brasileiro Serie A fixture on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Flamengo are currently in third place in the league, while Fortaleza are in eighth place.

Flamengo are the favorites to win the match and they have a more attacking lineup. They have lost just once out of their last 13 outings and will be confident of getting a win at the weekend.

However, Fortaleza will not be an easy opponent. They have won six out of their last nine fixtures and have managed to string together three wins in a row. They will be looking to cause an upset against Flamengo and move up the table.

Flamengo vs Fortaleza kick-off time

Date: July 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm EDT Venue: Maracana Stadium

How to watch Flamengo vs Fortaleza online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX+ for fans in the United States (US). Full match highlights will be made available on these platforms soon after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Jorge Sampaoli has the luxury of a deep and talented Flamengo squad in every position, especially in the attacking department. Pedro and Gabriel Barbosa are vying for the central striker role in a 4-3-3 formation.

Following their goals in the victory against Santos, both Everton Ribeiro and Everton Soares are likely to retain their positions on the wings. However, they face competition from players such as Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique.

Flamengo predicted XI: Queiroz; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Ayrton; Gerson, Pulgar, Hugo; Ribeiro, Barbosa, Soares.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Queiroz, Santos Defenders: Luiz, Bruno, Luis, Lucas, Pablo, Caio, Varela, Wesley, Perreira Midfielders: Maia, Franca, Gerson, Pulgar, De Arrascaeta, Vidal, Jesus Forwards: Pedro, Everton, Barbosa, Henrique

Fortaleza team news

After being rested in their Copa Sudamericana match against Palestino, Tinga is expected to make a return to the defensive trio alongside Titi and Marcelo Benevenuto.

At Fortaleza, there is fierce competition for the forward positions as Silvio Romero, Guilherme, Thiago Galhardo, and Juan Martin Lucero all vie for starting spots in the upcoming match. The chosen two will receive added support from Tomas Pochettino, who plays a crucial role in pushing forward from the midfield.

Fortaleza predicted XI: Ricardo; Titi, Benevenuto, Tinga; Pikachu, Hercules, Alexandre, Pacheco; Pochettino; Galhardo, Lucero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Joao Ricardo, Kennedy, Fernando Miguel, Mauricio Kozlinski Defenders: Tinga, Brayan Ceballos, Titi, Marcelo Benevenuto, Bruno Pacheco, Lucas Esteves, Bernardo Schappo, Emanuel Britez, Dudu, Yago Pikachu, Alix Vinicius Midfielders: Tomas Pochettino, Caio Alexandre, Lucas Crispim, Ze Welison, Vinicius Zanocelo, Sammuel, Calebe, Amorim, Hercules, Lucas Sasha Forwards: Juan Martin Lucero, Romarinho, Silvio Romero, Guilherme, Pedro Rocha, Thiago Galhardo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2022 Fortaleza 3-2 Flamengo Serie A June 2022 Flamengo 1-2 Fortaleza Serie A October 2021 Fortaleza 0-3 Flamengo Serie A June 2021 Flamengo 2-1 Fortaleza Serie A December 2020 Fortaleza 0-0 Flamengo Serie A

