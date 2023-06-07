Fiorentina vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League final

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Fiorentina and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina will take on West Ham in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday at the Eden Arena. It is set to be a thrilling clash between two evenly matched-sides. Fiorentina and West Ham are both looking to win their first major European trophy in the 21st century and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Fiorentina have been in good form in recent weeks, having lost only once in their last six outings across all competitions, and they will be confident of being triumphant in the final. The Italian team beat Basel over two legs in the semi-final to book their slot in the final.

West Ham have been inconsistent this season, but they have shown that they are capable of beating any team on their day. They beat AZ in the semi-final to set up the finale against Fiorentina. The Hammers ended the Premier League season in the 14th place on the table but they will be determined to win their first European trophy in over 50 years.

Fiorentina vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: June 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Eden Arena

The Europa Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham will be played on Wednesday, June 7 at the Eden Arena. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Fiorentina vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

In order to ensure that key players are well-rested for the upcoming final, Vincenzo Italiano made changes to his Fiorentina lineup during the weekend. With the majority of players available, his main focus will be on determining the best starting eleven.

Fortunately, the only player unable to participate due to injury is the substitute goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Martinez Quarta, Milenkovic, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Ikone; Cabral.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Cerofolini Defenders: Milenkovic, Igor, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi, Terzic, Dodo, Venuti. Midfielders: Amrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara. Forwards: Gonzalez, Sottil, Brekalo, Ikone, Cabral, Kouame, Jovic.

West Ham team news

It is highly likely that captain Declan Rice is set to play his final game for West Ham before embarking on a new journey this summer.

Alphonse Areola, who has been the goalkeeper for Cup games, will take the place of Premier League regular Lukasz Fabianski.

In terms of injured absentees, Gianluca Scamacca recently underwent knee surgery and will be unavailable.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson, Zouma Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

The 2022-23 Europa Conference League final is set to be the first meeting between Fiorentina and West Ham. The final is sure to be a close affair, and it could go either way. The team that takes their chances will be the one that lifts the trophy.

