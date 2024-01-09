Fiorentina vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Coppa Italia quarter-final

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fiorentina will take on Bologna in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Tuesday at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Fiorentina are heading into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, which snapped their impressive eight-game unbeaten run. They are, however, still one point clear of Bologna in the race for the final Champions League spot in Serie A.

Bologna are winless in their last two matches but will try to draw confidence from their extra-time win over Inter Milan in the previous round of the Coppa Italia. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fiorentina vs Bologna kick-off time

Date: January 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Artemio Franchi Stadium

The match will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

On Tuesday, Fiorentina will once again be missing wingers Nico Gonzalez and Riccardo Sottil, both of whom are still recovering from thigh injuries. They join long-term absentees Dodo and Gaetano Castrovilli on the sidelines.

Christian Kouame, another wide option, is currently representing Ivory Coast at the AFCON, while centre-forward M'Bala Nzola opted out of a call-up from Angola. Nzola will compete with Lucas Beltran for a starting spot.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Christensen; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Parisi; Duncan, Arthur; Ikone, Barak, Brekalo; Beltran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Milenkovic, Mina, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Kayode, Pierozzi Midfielders: Lopez, Mandragora, Amatucci, Melo, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Barak Forwards: Brekalo, Ikone, Beltran, Nzola

Bologna team news

As for Bologna, they expect the return of versatile midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who was serving his Serie A suspension in their previous match against Genoa. However, Jesper Karlsson, Adama Soumaoro, and Dan Ndoye, the hero of the last-16 matchup with Inter, are still sidelined due to injuries.

Bologna predicted XI: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Moro, Aebischer; Orsolini, Ferguson, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bagnolini, Skorupski, Ravaglia Defenders: Bonifazi, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, De Silvestri, Calafiori, Posch Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, Ferguson, Aebischer, Saelemaekers, Fabbian, Urbański Forwards: Orsolini, Zirkzee, van Hooijdonk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2023 Fiorentina 2 - 1 Bologna Serie A February 2023 Fiorentina 1 - 2 Bologna Serie A September 2022 Bologna 2 - 1 Fiorentina Serie A March 2022 Fiorentina 1 - 0 Bologna Serie A December 2021 Bologna 2 - 3 Fiorentina Serie A

