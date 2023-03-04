Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Fiorentina against AC Milan in Serie A on TV and online in the United States.

AC Milan will hope to put their mid-season struggles behind them as they look to continue with their good form in Serie A when the Rossoneri make the trip to Florence to take on Fiorentina.

After the 2-0 success against Atalanta over the weekend, Stefano Pioli's men are on a four-match winning run in all competitions since the 1-0 Milan derby defeat to Inter, who are now at risk of losing their third-place as Milan can go as high as second with a win - at least temporarily.

Fiorentina are one of the teams that beat Milan this season and come into the match on the back of a 3-0 win at Verona, but still need to make it out from the bottom half of the table.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Fiorentina vs AC Milan Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Venue: Artemio Franchi Stadium, Florence

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Fiorentina team news & squad

After returning from injury and starting on the bench against Verona, Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic will displace Lucas Martinez Quarta unless the former fails his fitness test to play alongside Igor.

Similarly, Arthur Cabral has hit a good patch of form and could be considered ahead of Luka Jovic up front, with Riccardo Saponara to also feature in attack.

Aleksa Terzic will miss out on the injury front with a thigh injury.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Cabral, Saponara

Position Players Goalkeepers Terracciano, Sirigu, Cerofolini Defenders Milenkovic, Igor, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi, Ranieri, Dodo, Venuti Midfielders Amrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara, Brekalo Forwards Jovic, Kouame, Cabral, Ikone, Gonzalez, Sottil

AC Milan team news & squad

Rade Krunic and Rafael Leao are suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

That would give out-of-form Charles De Ketelaere an opportunity to redeem himself, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available for selection after coming off the bench against Atalanta.

However, Olivier Giroud should be the one to lead the line of attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Calabria, Tonali, Bennacer, Hernandez; De Ketelaere, Rebic; Giroud