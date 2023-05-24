Fiorentina vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Fiorentina and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter are set to lock horns with Fiorentina in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico.

Simeone Inzaghi's men are the defending champions of the domestic cup and will be eager to retain their crown, which will be their second piece of silverware of the season after the Supercoppa Italia win earlier in the campaign.

After eliminating AC Milan from the Champions League, the Nerazzurri have the potential to do a cup treble if they beat Fiorentina and Manchester City (Champions League) in the two remaining title deciders.

However, they head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 loss to Napoli and will be looking to rectify their mistakes in defence before taking on Fiorentina, to whom they have already lost at the start of April on home turf.

Meanwhile, Vincenzo Italiano has been able to turn around Fiorentina's fortunes as the Tuscan outfit are also set to play a European final, against West Ham in the Conference League, in June. They have previously beaten Cremonese, Torino and Sampdoria to reach the Coppa Italia final and will hope to stage an upset to end a 22-year trophy drought. Their previous trophy was won when Roberto Mancini's side triumphed over Parma to win the Coppa title in 2001.



Fiorentina vs Inter kick-off time

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Coppa Italia final between Inter and Fiorentina will be played on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Stadio Olimpico. The game will kick off at 3pm EDT.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV Paramount+ and is available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Italiano is likely to set his team up in a 3-5-2 formation and should call back the big guns in Sofyan Amrabat, captain Cristiano Biraghi and top scorer Arthur Cabral to the starting XI after they were rested in the draw against Torino on Sunday.

He has the entire squad at his disposal barring Salvator Sirigu, who is nursing an Achilles injury.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Jovic, Ikone

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Cerofolini Defenders: Milenkovic, Igor, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi, Terzic, Dodo, Venuti. Midfielders: Amrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara. Forwards: Gonzalez, Sottil, Brekalo, Ikone, Cabral, Kouame, Jovic.

Inter team news

Inter will miss Milan Skriniar (back) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) through injuries and the latter will be replaced by Marcelo Brozovic.

Samir Handanovic should start between the sticks ahead of Andre Onana while Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko should lead the line up front.

Inter possible XI: Handanovic; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders: Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders: Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Carboni, Gosens. Forwards: Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings between Inter & Fiorentina, the former have won three while the latter have won one. One match ended in a draw.

Date Result Competition 01/04/2023 Inter 0-1 Fiorentina Serie A 23/10/2022 Fiorentina 3-4 Inter Milan Serie A 8/05/2022 Inter Milan 1-1 Fiorentina Serie A 18/12/2021 Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Milan Serie A 27/10/2021 Fiorentina 0-2 Inter Milan Serie A

