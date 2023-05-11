Fiorentina vs Basel: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Fiorentina and Basel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina will take on Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday. The Italian team beat Lech Poznan, whereas the Swiss club had to battle it out against Nice in the previous round to book their spots in the semis.

The Serie A club has only managed one win in their last seven outings and will be hoping to turn the tide with the crucial European fixture. Basel are likely to drop out of the top three in the Swiss league for the first time in nine years but they have managed to win three out of the last five games across all competitions. Their recent run should give them just enough confidence to put up a challenge in Italy.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fiorentina vs Basel kick-off time

Date: Fiorentina vs Basel Kick-off time: 3pm EDT Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The Europa Conference League semi-final between Fiorentina and Basel will be played on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The game will kick off at 3pm EDT.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Basel online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and can be streamed live online here.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Arthur Cabral, a key striker for Fiorentina in the ongoing campaign, is likely to miss the first leg due to an injury that caused him to miss Sunday's defeat against Napoli as well. Cabral has been a significant contributor with 15 goals this season, including six in his last seven Conference League appearances, and the team will feel his absence.

Luka Jovic is expected to take his place as the lead striker for the hosts on Thursday. Fiorentina will also be without the injured veteran goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and Pietro Terracciano will continue to start in his place.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Terzic; Amrabat, Duncan; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Sottil; Jovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Cerofolini Defenders: Milenkovic, Igor, Martinez Biraghi, Ranieri, Dodo, Venuti Midfielders: Amrabat, Mandragora, Castrovilli, Duncan, Bonaventura, Bianco, Barak, Saponara, Brekalo Forwards: Jovic, Kouame, Ikone, Gonzalez, Sottil

Basel team news

Basel will be without Spanish defender Arnau Comas, who is still recovering from a thigh injury. They will also miss the services of experienced midfielder Fabian Frei, who is out due to a back injury for their Thursday clash.

The fitness of Andy Pelmard and Riccardo Calafiori is uncertain, as they were absent from Sunday's defeat to FC Zurich. The team will rely on Zeki Amdouni and Andi Zeqiri, who have each scored five Conference League goals this season, to lead their attack.

Basel predicted XI: Hitz; Lang, Kasim, Lopez; Ndoye, Xhaka, Burger, Millar; Males, Amdouni; Zeqiri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hitz, Salvi, Demol Defenders: Lang, Nuhu, Lopez, Vogel Midfielders: Diouf, Essiam, Males, Burger, Onyegbule, Kade, Xhaka, Chipperfield Forwards: Miller, Amdouni, Augustin, Fink, Zeqiri, Sene, Novoa Ramos, Ndoye

Head-to-Head Record

Basel and Fiorentina have faced each other twice in the Europa League. In their last meeting, the game ended 2-2. In the only meeting prior to that, it was Basel that emerged victorious.

Date Match Competition November 2015 Basel 2-2 Fiorentina Europa League September 2015 Fiorentina 1-2 Basel Europa League

Useful links

