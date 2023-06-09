FIFA makes women’s football history as every player at the World Cup 2023 will receive guaranteed pay for the first time

FIFA makes history as they have guaranteed that every player at the 2023 Women's World Cup will receive their pay in an unprecedented decision.

Total of $110 million prize money

Each player guaranteed a minimum of $30,000

Prize money to be distributed among federation & players

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA will dole out $110 million in prize money to the 32 participating teams, which is close to a four-fold increase from the $30 million in 2019, allocated for 24 teams. Each player in the new scheme is guaranteed to receive $30,000, while the winning team members will pocket $270,000 each - the first time ever that women players will receive guaranteed pay at a World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FIFA is expected to distribute $152 million to the 32 teams, which includes performance-based funds ($110 million), club benefits program ($11.5 million) and preparation money ($30.7 million). The winning team is set to receive $10.5 million, out of which $6.2 million will go directly to the players. At the same time, the remaining amount will be handed over to the federation, which FIFA expects will be reinvested in women’s soccer programs across the pyramid in that nation.

Stage Member Association Prize Money Per-player Prize Money Group Stage $1,560,000 $30,000 Round of 16 $1,870,000 $60,000 Quarterfinal $2,180,000 $90,000 Fourth place $2,455,000 $165,000 Third place $2,610,000 $180,000 Second place $3,015,000 $195,000 First place $4,290,000 $270,000

WHAT THEY SAID?: FIFPro released a statement following the development which read: “The confirmation of equal conditions and guaranteed per-player performance compensation at next month’s World Cup represents not only the outcome of tremendous global collective action by over 150 national team players, under the umbrella of FIFPRO and its member unions; but a constructive negotiation with FIFA over the past months. They have listened to the voice of the players and we have taken steps towards greater gender equity in our game at its highest levels. The legacy of this action is by the players, for the players, of both today and tomorrow.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will start on July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand taking on Norway.