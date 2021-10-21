FIFA 22 best young defenders: The top 50 DEFs on Career Mode

The foundation of long-term success in football is often built on a solid defence and that is no different in FIFA 22.

Indeed, the fact that the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias and Harry Maguire have commanded such significant transfer fees in recent years shows just how important defenders are in the modern game.

So, to help you on your way to glory in the new game, Goal takes a look at the best young defenders on FIFA 22.

PO. = Position(s)

CR = Current Rating

PR = Potential Rating

VA. = Value

*Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 22 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

FIFA 22: Best young defenders

# Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA. 1 A Davies 20 Bayern Munich LB, LM 82 89 £49m 2 Nuno Mendes 19 PSG LWB, LB, LM 78 88 £25m 3 J Gvardiol 19 RB Leipzig CB, LB 75 87 £10.8m 4 W Fofana 20 Leicester CB 78 86 £24.9m 5 Eric Garcia 20 Barcelona CB 77 86 £18.5m 6 Goncalo Inacio 19 Sporting CP CB 76 86 £12.9m 7 J Timber 20 Ajax CB, RB 75 86 £9.9m 8 L Stergiou 19 St Gallen CB 67 86 £2.2m 9 S Dest 20 Barcelona RB, RM 76 85 £13.3m 10 J Bogle 20 Sheffield Utd RWB, RB 74 85 £7.7m 11 D Rensch 18 Ajax RB 73 85 £6m 12 M Vuskovic 19 Hajduk Split CB 72 85 £4.3m 13 T Nianzou 19 Bayern Munich CB, CDM 71 85 £3.6m 14 A Bella Kotchap 19 Bochum CB 71 85 £3.6m 15 L Netz 18 Borussia M'gladbach LB, LM 68 85 £2.5m 16 L Geertruida 20 Feyenoord RB, CB 76 84 £13.3m 17 B Badiashile 20 Monaco CB 76 84 £13.3m 18 W Saliba 20 Arsenal CB 75 84 £9.9m 19 J Frimpong 20 Bayer Leverkusen RB, RWB 74 84 £7.7m 20 T Lamptey 20 Brighton RWB, RB 74 84 £7.7m 21 M Guehi 20 Crystal Palace CB 73 84 £5.2m 22 O Kossonunou 20 Bayer Leverkusen CB, RB 73 84 £5.2m 23 R Ait Nouri 20 Wolves LWB, LB 73 84 £5.6m 24 M van de Ven 20 Wolfsburg CB, LB 68 84 £2.6m 25 Morato 20 Benfica CB 68 84 £2.6m 26 J Branthwaite 19 Everton CB 68 84 £1.8m 27 A Truffert 19 Rennes LB, LW 75 83 £9.9m 28 Manu Sanchez 20 Atletico Madrid LB 73 83 £5.6m 29 L Cacace 20 Sint-Truidense LWB, LB, LM 72 83 £4.2m 30 Eduardo Quaresma 19 Sporting CP CB 71 83 £3.6m 31 H Siquet 18 Standard Liege RB, RWB 69 83 £2.7m 32 M Dardai 19 Hertha Berlin CB, CDM 69 83 £2.7m 33 Z Laci 18 AEK Athens CB 68 83 £2.2m 34 B Omeragic 19 Zurich CB, RB 67 83 £2.2m 35 A Dedic 18 RB Salzburg RB, LB 66 83 £1.8m 36 L Colwill 18 Huddersfield CB 66 83 £1.7m 37 R Tagir 18 Istanbul Basaksehir CB 65 83 £1.5m 38 A Gomez 19 Club Atlas LB, CB 63 83 £1.1m 39 V Barco 16 Boca Juniors LB 63 83 £1.1m 40 R van den Berg 16 PEC Zwolle CB 59 83 £580k

Bayern Munich's Canadian star Alphonso Davies is rated as the best young defender on FIFA 22 in terms of potential and his transfer value reflects that reputation. The pacy left-back loves to get forward and has the added versatility of being adept as a left midfielder too.

PSG full-back Nuno Mendes is another versatile youngster and follows Davies in terms of high potential, with RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana and Barcelona's Eric Garcia completing the top five.

Of course, you will have to stump up plenty of cash if you wish to lure the aforementioned stars with a transfer on Career Mode, but there are plenty of highly-rated young defenders who are priced much lower in the game.

St Gallen's Leonidas Stergiou is considerably cheaper than Fofana, for example, but boasts the same potential ability. The only issue is that his current ability is lower and so he will require a bit more attention and game time in order to reach his peak.

Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco is one of the youngest players to ever play for the Argentine giants and is already on the radar of Europe's top teams - he can be signed for just a few million on the game.

Dutch centre-back Rav van den Berg - brother of Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg - could be one of the biggest bargains on the game, with a potential rating of 83 and initial value of £580k.

