How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The exciting WNBA clash between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm is set to take place on August 18, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 pm PT. Following Caitlin Clark's amazing 29-point game in the Fever's 98-89 win against the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever will host the Seattle Storm.

The Fever have a 7-5 record at home. Indiana is 7-10 when facing teams that already have a good record.

With 20.8 assists per game, the Storm are third within the Western Conference and 6-6 on the road. Skylar Diggins-Smith leads the team with 6.4 assists per game.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams are meeting each other. The Storm won the last game, 89–77 on June 28.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm are ready to face off against each other in a thrilling WNBA battle on August 18, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date August 18, 2024 Time 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm live on the ABC TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Aliyah Boston gets 8.7 rebounds per game with 3.0 offensive rebounds along with 5.8 defensive rebounds.

Clark scores 17.6 points and grabs 5.8 rebounds a game.

Seattle Storm Team News

MacKenzie Holmes will remain out for the season with a knee injury.

Ezi Magbegor grabs 8.6 boards per game, with 2.8 coming from offense and 5.8 coming from defense.

Jewell Loyd scores 20.2 points and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm in WNBA matchups: