How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Fever is set to face off against the Phoenix Mercury to start a thrilling WNBA battle on August 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. After a tough 85–65 win against the Chicago Sky, during which Kahleah Copper scored 29 points, the Phoenix Mercury will go to Indiana to clash with the Fever.

Indiana is 6-5 at home this season, but they've had a tough time in games settled by 10 points or more, going 1-9 in those games.

Phoenix is sixth within the Western Conference in terms of average 32.3 boards per game, with Natasha Mack pulling down 5 per game. They have a 6-8 record when engaging away from home.

This is the third time this season that these two sides will encounter each other. The last time these two teams performed was on July 13, the Fever won 95–86.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury are ready to battle with each other in a high-voltage WNBA clash on August 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date August 16, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

The availability of Temi Fagbenle is uncertain due to her thumb injury.

Aliyah Boston gets 8.7 rebounds for each game on average, with 5.8 defensive rebounds along with 2.9 offensive rebounds.

For the Fever, Caitlin Clark scores 17.1 points, grabs 5.8 rebounds, gives out 8.2 assists, and steals 1.5 balls per game.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Charisma Osborne is out of the team's action due to her leg injury. Additionally, Rebecca Allen will remain absent with a hamstring injury.

Kahleah Copper scores 23.4 points per game on average and shoots 46.1% from the field as well as 80.8% from the free throw line.

Brittney Griner's 6.6 rebounds per game are made up of 2.1 offensive rebounds along with 4.4 defensive boards.

Head-to-Head Records

