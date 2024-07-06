How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever will square off against the New York Liberty to start a thrilling WNBA battle on July 06, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Indiana Fever will clash with the New York Liberty and try to make it five straight wins at home.

The Fever are 6-7 in conference play and sixth in the WNBA in terms of offensive rebounds per game. Aliyah Boston leads the team with an average of about 2.9 offensive boards per game.

The Liberty, on the other hand, have a great 11-1 record within the Eastern Conference. They have 23.2 assists per game, which is the most in the league. Sabrina Ionescu has 6.5 assists, which is the most on her team.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will challenge each other. The Liberty easily beat the other team 104–68 on June 3, with Betnijah Laney getting 20 points to help her team win.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA action between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty is set to take place on July 06, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date July 06, 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty live on CBS TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Aliyah Boston averages 13.3 points along with 8.4 rebounds for the Indiana Fever, showing her versatility.

Kelsey Mitchell leads this team with 16.6 points each game, shooting 43.4% within the field as well as 80.6% from the line.

Caitlin Clark averages 34.4 minutes and has 7.1 assists and 5.6 turnovers.

New York Liberty Team News

Key player Breanna Stewart scores 19.7 points, grabs 9.2 rebounds, gives out 3.9 assists, steals 2.2 balls, and stops 1.5 shots per game.

Sabrina Ionescu makes the team stronger by having 33.4 minutes within the court and 6.5 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: