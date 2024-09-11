How to watch today's Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever is ready to host the Las Vegas Aces to start a thrilling WNBA clash on September 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Indiana Fever are facing the Las Vegas Aces following a great game of Aliyah Boston, achieving 30 points in overtime as the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 104-100.

Indiana is 11-6 at home and ranks fifth across the WNBA regarding an average of about 9.1 made 3-pointers for each game at a shooting percentage of 35.2%. Caitlin Clark makes the most 3-pointers on the team, scoring 3.1 per game and 34.7%.

The Aces are also 11-6 when they compete away from home. It's sixth within the league how many points they let in (81.7 per game), but they only let opponents score 43.2%.

This is the third time this season that these two teams are facing each other. The Aces won the first game, 88–69, on July 3.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces will battle with each other in an electrifying WNBA clash on September 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date September 11, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces live on the NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Indiana Fever Team News

Clark scores 19.2 points, grabs 5.8 rebounds, and gives out 8.5 assists for each game.

Aliyah Boston gets 9.1 rebounds for each game on average, with 2.9 offensive rebounds along with 6.2 defensive rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson scores 27.3 points each game on average and makes more field goals (52.7%) than free throws (85.5%).

Jackie Young scores 16.2 points and gives out 5.3 assists for each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: