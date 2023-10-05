First ever start: Fermin Lopez could be handed full Barcelona debut against Granada amid Robert Lewandowski injury blow

Fermin Lopez could reportedly be handed his full Barcelona debut against Granada amid Robert Lewandowski's injury blow.

Lewandowski injured against Porto

Likely to miss Granada fixture

Lopez could be drafted in

WHAT HAPPENED? The Polish striker was at the receiving end of a crunching challenge from Porto's David Carmo during their Champions League clash on Wednesday evening. He was later spotted on the bench with an ice pack strapped to his left ankle.

According to Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti, Lewandowski is a major doubt for Barcelona's next fixture against Granada on Sunday and might be replaced by youngster Lopez from the start.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lopez has made five appearances for the senior team this season and all of them have been from the bench. Nonetheless, he has been making the most of the minutes and scored in a 2-2 draw away from home against RCD Mallorca to prove his mettle.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Lewandowski has reportedly suffered an ankle sprain and apart from missing the Granada fixture he could miss the game against Athletic Club as well which is on October 7. There is reasonable doubt about his participation in the match against Shakhtar Donetsk too, which is after the international break, and efforts are on to get him fit before the season's first El Clasico on October 28.