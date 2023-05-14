Ferland Mendy to Arsenal? Real Madrid will offer left-back to Gunners this summer after deeming him surplus to requirements

Arsenal have a chance to sign left-back Ferland Mendy after Real Madrid informed the player that he could leave them in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ferland Mendy, whose contract with Los Blancos runs until 2026, has been deemed surplus to the club's requirements, and they have reportedly informed the player's agent that he could find a new club in the summer. Arsenal have been alerted of the full-back's availability in the transfer market as they could look to sign him to bolster their backline, according to The Mirror.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney in the left-back position but the latter could move away from the club due to reduced game time. The Gunners could consider selling the Scottish defender next season to fund their move for Mendy, who is likely to cost around £17.5million.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mendy managed to record just 1868 minutes on the pitch this season due to poor form and injury issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR MENDY? Other than Arsenal, Mendy will also be offered to Tottenham Hotspur but as the Frenchman wants to play in the Champions League, he could eventually head to the Emirates Stadium.