FC Dallas vs St Louis City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch FC Dallas vs St Louis City in the MLS on TV or live stream.

St. Louis City will make their debut visit to Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with a chance to retake first place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference when they face Dallas.

On matchday 10, the Toros were held to a 0-0 draw by Minnesota United, while St Louis has gone winless in three straight away games, falling 2-1 to Portland Timbers last Saturday.

▶ Watch every MLS match, including the playoffs, here

▶ Buy MLS tickets from Ticketmaster, here

Ten games into the 2022 MLS season, the Toros have dipped slightly from where they were a year ago, with 15 points, four fewer than in 2022.

Last Saturday, Nico Estevez's team failed to create much when in possession, registering only two shots on goal and failing to find the back of the net for the first time since their first regular season match against the Loons.

Dallas scored points in four consecutive home games, conceding one or fewer goals in each of those games, and has only lost in one of their last 12 regular-season games at Toyota Stadium.

Bradley Carnell and his St Louis City team are no longer in honeymoon mode, as they face adversity for the first time this season.

Last weekend, this team seemed adrift without their Brazilian forward Joao Klauss, doing little to threaten their opponents' backline, registering only one effort on target.

St Louis got one point from their previous two away games, although they did score multiple times in their first three away games, including an opening-day victory over the Verde and Black in the Texas capital.

Over the next week, we should get a good idea of what St Louis is made of as they play three straight away games in all competitions.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and how to stream it online.

Kick-Off Time

Game: FC Dallas vs St Louis City Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and St Louis City face off at Toyota Stadium on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET).

How to watch Dallas vs St. Louis online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

Team News & Squads

Dallas News

FC Dallas has Tarik Scott unavailable after he underwent ACL surgery, however, the rest of the squad is available for selection. Last weekend, Maarten Paes recorded his second clean sheet of the season, stopping five Minnesota attempts, while Paul Arriola is still looking for his first goal of the season after scoring nine in 2022.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Ibeagha, Jesus, Farfan; Lletget, Quignon, Pomykal; Jimenez, Ferreira, Arriola

Watch every Major League Soccer match, including the playoffs. Available on all your devices through the Apple TV app — including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Position Players Goalkeepers Paes, Maurer Defenders Farfan, Geovane, Twusami, Martinez, Ibegaha, Korca Midfielders Pomykal, Lleget, Cerrillo, Quignon, Ntsabeleng Forwards Ferreira, Velasco, Arriola, Jimenez, Obria

St. Louis News

St. Louis City will have Joakim Nilsson and Njabulo Blom unavailable for selection. Their top scorer so far Joao Klauss will miss the next couple of games having suffered a thigh injury.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Parker, Hiebert, Nelson; Alm, Vassilev, Ostrak, Pompeu; Gioacchini, Lowen

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro, Hiebert Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Considering it is St Louis City's expansion season, they have never yet played against FC Dallas or at the Toyota Stadium. This will be City's debut.

Useful links

Live soccer on U.S. TV

Stream MLS matches on Apple TV

Buy MLS tickets with Ticketmaster